This summer, Northfield Area United Way merged with United Way of Faribault to become Rice County Area United Way. Penny Hillemann, Northfield’s executive director since 2017, is serving as executive director for the combined organization.
Why did they merge? United Ways exist to improve lives in their communities in the areas of health, education and financial stability. It can be hard for very small United Ways to be sustainable while achieving their desired community impact. In recent years, United Way of Faribault was, by revenue, one of the smallest United Ways in Minnesota.
When Faribault’s executive director was ready to move on to a new job in 2018, their board of directors asked Northfield Area United Way’s board to consider possibilities for collaboration or merger. It became clear that without a merger, Faribault’s United Way would likely not survive long-term. The boards concluded that a merger is in the best interests of the regional community.
Both United Ways have funded numerous organizations that have an impact across Rice County and sometimes beyond, such as HealthFinders Collaborative, HOPE Center, Growing Up Healthy, Project ABLE, Rice County Habitat for Humanity, Rice County Mental Health Collective and Ruth’s House. Organizations that have applied to both United Ways for funding are now able to submit a single grant application.
Both United Ways have also sponsored Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program providing free books monthly for hundreds of young children in our area to encourage family reading and early literacy skills.
Donations to Rice County Area United Way will continue to stay local. For at least the first two years, and for as long after that as it continues to make sense, funds raised in each of the original United Way communities will continue support grants to programs serving that area. Northfield Area United Way awarded $240,350 in annual community grants in May.
Rice County Area United Way is operating from a single office, benefiting from low overhead in the Northfield Community Resource Center.
“I am truly excited to have the opportunity to work with the people of both communities to improve lives across our region,” Hillemann said. “We look forward to strengthening existing United Way relationships across the area and building new ones.”
“Our boards believe merging is the right thing to do for all of us,” said Jake Piller, board president for United Way of Faribault, and Greg Closser, board president for Northfield Area United Way, in a joint statement in May. “With a more efficient operation, we look forward to being able to have a greater impact for our youth, for our neighbors in need, and for the health of our whole community. Our community just got a little bigger.”