To the editor:
I love seeing our nation’s red, white and blue flags and the beautiful hanging baskets on Division Street. Thank you, Northfield!
My husband, Bob Swanson, was very patriotic after he served in the Korean War. He was a Northfield elementary music teacher who always included patriotic songs in his school programs and in his Northfield Boys’ Chorus tour concerts. One of his favorites was, “You’re a grand old flag!”
Singing and enjoying many of Northfield’s excellent vocal groups was a favorite Swanson family activity. To name a few: Wayne Kivell’s “I Cantanti;” St. Olaf College choirs, Carleton College choirs and the Northfield Youth Choirs!
You are invited to attend, enjoy and be inspired when attending a Patriotic Sing-A-Long on Sunday, July 7 at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church’s Fellowship Hall at 418 East Sumner St. (near Sibley School). Refreshments available. This sing-a-long will be directed by Northfield’s talented musician, organist, pianist Richard Collman.
When I sing with others (for many years) in our Fellowship Hall, I get goosebumps! The acoustics are great, due to a low ceiling! Would love to see you! Worship is at 9 a.m. Sing-a-long at 10 a.m. Everyone very welcome.
Phyllis Swanson
Northfield