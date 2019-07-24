Library
2019 has been a year of building for the library; not in the sense of the physical, expanded Carnegie, but for library services — what we do. One of our most important priorities is Youth Services — children and teen programs, collection and outreach. We host, along with Northfield Public Schools and the Friends of the Library, our popular music in the parks events called Books and Stars, and we continue our in-house programs for families, including storytimes, Lego Club and Family STEAMFest. We regularly feature toddler obstacle courses, music and movement time and children’s books and puzzle swaps. New initiatives that we have developed or expanded this year include parent/caregiver education, including how to read to your grandchildren, homeschool read-aloud and Spanish-language story-times. This fall we will begin regular weekly evening story-times, which will be especially welcome for working parents. Our expanded Teen Services included a month of fine forgiveness for teens, movie nights, Teen Book Club, Manga Club, Dungeons and Dragons, Teen Health Awareness Month, a popular self-defense workshop and regular collaborative events with Northfield Arts Guild.
Highlights for our Adult Services programming this year include our February Friday noon-time music series, many author reading events, our Northfield Poet Laureate initiative with Rob Hardy, and sponsorship of four “everyone welcome” book discussion groups (Mystery, Science Fiction, Contemporary Women Writers and Spanish Book Club). Two separate writing groups meet regularly at the library too — Memoir Writing, and a general open writing group.
Outreach events — that is, library programming and services beyond the physical walls of the library, include many outings of the library Bookmobile into neighborhoods, community centers, parks and special events. Our BookBike appears every Saturday for checkouts and storytimes at the Riverwalk Market Fair on Bridge Square, and is shared with Northfield Promise for their regular stops for book give-aways to children in Northfield.
We continue to expand our services to the Hispanic community with three bilingual staffers, Spanish-language computer classes, Spanish-language book club, story-times and new Spanish-language books, magazines and movies. The highlight of our year was our first ever Hispanic Heritage Month celebration last September-October; this year it will be even bigger and better with cultural events, food and music from Sept. 14 to our Day of the Dead celebration.
The library also provides community-wide services; we have five people who are notaries here at the library; we have signups for our Northfield Municipal Identification Card (City ID) at the library and at various outreach events, including at the colleges and senior care facilities; we have taken over Link Services for new Northfield residents, including to the Hispanic community; and most recently, we are the voice that answers general information questions for the city when you call the main city number.
Information Technology
The Information Technology Department for the city of Northfield provides mostly city internal support to ensure that our tech systems are secure, working and up-to-date, but they also work to develop technology-related initiatives for all of Northfield. In the past year, IT staff have made possible free public WiFi at Bridge Square; they have also installed cameras at Bridge Square that stream events and allow us to view the dam-related goings on — fishing, traffic or water-levels, all available from the city website. IT staff have also installed an up-to-date AV system to record and save City Council meetings.
Arts & Culture Commission
The Arts and Culture Commission this year developed the city of Northfield Cultural Plan, accepted by the City Council in March; they also began the first publicly funded art project with the Art Information Kiosk, to be installed in October; the ACC has partnered with Northfield Downtown Development Council and the Arts Guild for the Artists on Main Street initiative; and the ACC has partnered with the NDDC for new banners along Division for fall 2019. The ACC continues with their successful community-wide initiatives, including Sidewalk Poetry, High School Sculpture, the Living Treasures Award, Art in City Hall and Poem-in-your-pocket Day.