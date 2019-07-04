A shipyard on the border between Wisconsin and Michigan was for one day crowded with Minnesotans who showed up to watch the launch of the U.S. Navy’s newest combat ship, named in honor of the Twin Cities.

The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul was dropped sideways into the water June 13 at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin, about 55 miles north of Green Bay. The ship is designed to be fast and agile in order to conduct missions close to shore.

The ship’s sponsor, 1990 Northfield High School graduate and Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy Jodi J. Greene, christened the ship by smashing a bottle of champagne against its bow, the EagleHerald reported. Greene said her role as sponsor has allowed her to reconnect with her Minnesota roots in the last few years.

“Being the Navy sponsor of the future USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is the honor of a lifetime,” she said.

“Littoral combat ships are designed to operate in more areas than a typical Navy ship, including shallow water near the coastline,” said Greene. “Consequently, [the ship] is going to bring the name ‘Minneapolis-Saint Paul’ all around the globe.”

Greene spent her childhood and adolescence in the city, before graduating early from NHS and heading to the Air Force, where she quickly moved up in the ranks. She eventually retired from active service and landed in executive positions. She moved up the Navy ranks over a couple decades’ time.



Previously, she was the senior director for policy in the Office of the Deputy Undersecretary of the Navy, the country director for Russia in the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, and the country director and senior director for Korea in the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense. In early 2018, Greene received the Presidential Distinguished Rank Award, one of the highest awards that can be bestowed to senior executive in the United States government. All awards must be approved by the president. "Ms. Greene developed and advanced key Department of the Navy policy initiatives that improved naval capabilities and enhanced maritime security, including the U.S.-UK Statement of Intent on Carrier Cooperation and Maritime Power Projection, a U.S-Norway Memorandum of Understanding on Maritime Surveillance Cooperation, and the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Security Initiative," said a statement read during Greene's Presidential Distinguished Rank Award ceremony. The launch U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minnesota, who keynoted the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul's July launch, praised those who built it and those who will serve aboard it. "You are the backbone of America's industrial base," she said, directing her comments to shipyard workers. "You make our economy strong and that's very important for making sure that we have a nation that is secure for future generations."