Imminent Brewing will undergo a change in ownership by the end of August.
A press release states two of the founding owners, Laura and Derek Meyers, will acquire the ownership units of the other two founders, Randy and Tonja Clay, giving the Meyers full ownership of the craft brewery.
The change is not expected to immediately impact brewery hours or services.
“The four of us have been in deep conversation over the future of Imminent for quite some time,” Meyers said. “Financially, the business is doing well, but it’s still new and hard, and it has been a challenge for Imminent to support both of our families. In the end, we felt that this was the best solution. Randy and Tonja have made immeasurable contributions to Imminent Brewing. We offer them our thanks, and, of course, wish them the best.”
Clay said he and his wife felt “this is the right decision for our family in the long run.”
“We’re proud of what we have helped build and truly wish Laura and Derek, and the rest of the Imminent team, the best of luck,” he said.
The release states assistant brewer Justin Holden will become head brewer. Jared Allerson and Stephen Vander Wal are expected to assist him with quality control, safety and development.