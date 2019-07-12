More development could soon be on the way for Bridgewater Heights in Dundas.
The Dundas City Council on Monday unanimously approved am agreement with Fenway Land Co. to develop 37 single-family homes in phase II of the subdivision, off County Road 1 and Highland Parkway.
Dundas City Administrator Jenelle Teppen said the homes will likely be similar to those already in place in Bridgewater Heights and are expected to each sell for around $350,000 once they are built.
“Dundas is certainly poised for growth and encourages continued sound growth opportunities,” she said.
Additional property on the site could be used for Phase III development. The first phase has been built.
Approval of the agreement with Fenway came after the council approved a planned unit development and preliminary and final plans in May.
Fenway will need to submit a grading plan to the city prior to performing grading work. Sanitary sewer, water, storm sewer, street and curb and gutter work will need to be installed by Fenway.
The Dundas City Council in 2017 approved a revised planned unit development with Bridgewater Development and Land Holdings LLC for the Bridgewater Heights development.
At that time, the letter of credit was extended. The agreement allowed for the development of 148 single-family homes platted in the phase II addition.
Fenway hopes to start moving dirt in the next few weeks and have finished homes ready to show in this fall’s Parade of Homes.