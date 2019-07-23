Now that summer is here, we often spend time trying to keep our lawns green and healthy. But did you know that what you do on your lawn can have a big impact on the health of the Straight and Cannon rivers?
The Northfield stormwater system is very efficient. This system of underground pipes carries all the runoff from lawns, driveways, and streets directly to local stormwater ponds and the Cannon River. To help keep our rivers and streams clean, we need to keep nutrients (fertilizers, lawn clippings, and leaves) on our lawns and off of sidewalks, driveways, and streets where they can wash into storm drains.
Greener grass, cleaner water
Turf grass grows best in the early and late summer. During the hot middle part of summer in July and August, most turf grass goes dormant. Many lawns grow just fine without fertilizers. Others might need a bit of fertilizer, but not as much as some people apply.
Get a Soil Test: If you want dark green grass, rather than pale green grass, you may need to fertilize your lawn. But first get a soil test to see what nutrients your lawn really needs. Then apply just what’s needed. Keep in mind that fertilizing a lawn, like watering a lawn, is a voluntary practice. Lawns that get too dry or that are pale green are still alive and will continue to grow, even after going dormant for a while.
Fertilize on Memorial Day and Labor Day: Avoid fertilizing your lawn during summer. Lawns are under stress in the summer — especially if not irrigated — and grass can’t use fertilizer efficiently during the summer. Summer fertilizer applications often get washed away with summer rainstorms.
Check the forecast: Never apply fertilizer prior to rain events or it will all end up in the river or lake! Nitrogen fertilizers are “water soluble” meaning that they dissolve in water, like sugar, and then the water runoff will carry that nitrogen to our rivers, lakes, or drinking water aquifers.
Mowing
Sharpen your mower blade to reduce water loss and damage to plants after mowing. Also avoid mowing during the hottest part of the day.
Leave the clippings on the lawn to recycle nutrients. Many mowers have a “mulch” feature that lets you chop clippings into a size that will decompose more quickly. Lawn clippings can provide up to 50% of the nitrogen your lawn needs, so you won’t have to apply as much fertilizer.
Mow high (3”or more) to encourage a strong root system. Turf grass grows roots that are as long as the grass blade is tall. If you mow for a 1” “golf course” lawn, your lawn roots will only be 1” deep and you are more likely to have to use more water and herbicides to keep your lawn looking good.
Sweep up grass clippings, leaves and weeds. When grass and leaves wash into our waterways, they can provide enough nitrogen and other nutrients to create algae bloom and green water.
With these easy “clean and green” practices, we can all take great care of our lawns and the rivers, lakes, and streams we all enjoy. For more ideas on how you can manage your property to help keep the Cannon River clean, visit ci.northfield.mn.us/323/Stormwater or visit crwp.net/the-watershed/urban-stormwater. If we each do a little, we can all do a lot!