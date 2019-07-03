Wine, craft beer and cider share a common ingredient that's sometimes taken for granted: clean water.
This is the idea behind Rotary's 4-Way Taste Festival, a new event bringing together beverage samples from local and regional producers as a fundraiser for a service project providing clean water in Guatemala.
Along with raising funds and exposing guests to the region's craft brewers and vintners, the July 18 event also serves as a re-opening for its host, Red Barn Farm, in Northfield. After the September tornadoes leveled the century-old barn, owners Patrick and Tammy Winter have rebuilt the venue and are back in business.
Nearly 20 producers have signed up to offer their beverages for tasting, including the Northfield area's own Chapel Brewing, Imminent Brewing, Tanzenwald Brewing and Keepsake Cidery, along with other brewers and vintners from as far away as the North Shore. Red Barn Farm will provide pizza, and Mark Ross and Matt Arthur and the Bratlanders will provide musical entertainment.
The festival's name is a play on Rotary's 4-way test, said David Koenig, organizer and longtime Rotarian. The test is designed to determine the ethical value of an action, explained Koenig.
"Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better relationships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?" Koenig said.
The fundraiser festival passes the test, he said.
Proceeds support an ongoing project to clean up the watershed around Lake Atitlan in southern Guatemala, which provides drinking water for more than 200,000 area residents, yet receives raw sewage from nearby cities.
The project began in 2017, when Rotary applied for a grant for $83,000 toward water holding and distribution tanks in two towns. According to Todd Thompson, Northfield Rotary's international service officer, work is nearly done on those projects. Northfield Rotary is joining with other clubs across Minnesota, the U.S. and world to develop sanitation systems in smaller communities around the lake.
"The big picture is that the lake itself is the economic and spiritual center for this region for about 450,000 people, and it's becoming polluted," Thompson said.
Through the event, organizers hope to raise between $5,000 and $15,000 for the multi-year, $200,000 project.
Other annual Rotary fundraisers in Northfield include the Turkey Trot and Defeat of Jesse James Days bike tour, both of which regularly attract around 1,000 people each year.
As of July 3, Koenig said that more than 300 of the 450 available tickets had been sold, making it likely that the event will sell out. If all goes well, Rotary will continue the festival in future years.
"It's a fundraiser, that's the main thing for it, but it's also a great opportunity for people in the community to sample something they usually aren't going to have such easy access to," Koenig said.
And while the event is intended as a way for guests to enjoy eating and drinking, attendees will also be part of something larger and more meaningful.
"We're hoping that in the long run, we can clean up that lake. But we have a long way to go," Thompson said.