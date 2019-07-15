For many Minnesota college students, graduation is a joyful celebration — and one that signals the beginning of years, maybe decades, of debt repayment.
In September, Minnesota Public Radio News reported that the state ranked ninth-highest in the nation for student debt, with the average 2017 graduate leaving school owing $31,734 (compared to $29,000 nationwide). And these numbers are growing.
Northfield's own two colleges aren't exempt from this, either. Though the schools ranked lowest (St. Olaf) and second-lowest (Carleton) in the state in percent growth of the average debt per borrower from 2007 to 2017, there was still growth, according to the consumer finance site LendEDU. At St. Olaf, the average debt per borrower grew about 6% from 2007 to 2017, with Carleton at about 10%.
Carleton's average graduate leaves with about $22,000 in debt, which is "manageable," according to Rodney Oto, the school's director of Student Financial Services. Like other private schools, Carleton relies on donations and benefactors to provide need-based scholarships and grants for its students.
"We're trying to hold that debt load down as much as possible, and to do that we're providing more scholarships and grants," Oto said. "But talking with colleagues, there are places that are experiencing much larger increases than what they'd like to see."
In Minnesota, The College of St. Scholastica tops the list of schools with the highest 2017 debt numbers, at $41,133, followed closely by the University of St. Thomas at $40,983.
Last year, about 55% of Carleton students received need-based aid based on family income, savings, home equity and other factors. At St. Olaf, the number is 69%, with the average student receiving $38,700 in need-based aid, according to its website. St. Olaf graduates were left with an average of $27,000 in debt in 2017, according to LendEDU.
But the system often puts middle-class students in a difficult situation.
Kaitlyn Nordling, who will graduate from St. Olaf in 2020, counts herself lucky to have received various scholarships from the school. Her family's income limited the amount of federal student aid (FAFSA) she could access — yet with two younger sisters to pay for, her parents have to spread their financial support.
Nordling expects to graduate $30,000 in debt, which she noted is "probably better than a lot of people." St. Olaf's music scholarship, combined with other merit-based support, strongly influenced her decision to attend the school. But scholarships don't automatically increase when tuition increases, she added.
"I think they gave me as much money as they could for merit-based scholarships. I can't say the same for my friends, though," Nordling said. "I know a couple of people that weren't able to continue going to Olaf just because of financial reasons, so I think they could do a better job of making sure everybody who wants to be going there can go there."
This is why Carleton does not offer merit-based scholarships, said Oto, since it diverts money from students who may not otherwise be able to afford it.
Need- and merit-based aid were a major factor in Grace Reynder's decision to attend St. Olaf. After scholarships and work study, the Illinois native expects around $20,000 in debt next year. Her financial situation, she said, puts a strain on her choice of major and day-to-day studies.
"It definitely has an impact on the type of career that I want to go into, because I want to be able to pay off that debt," said Reynder, a political science major. "It also definitely has an impact on my campus life and juggling campus jobs. At Olaf, it's not guaranteed to find a campus job, so it gets kind of competitive."
Nationwide and in Northfield, the cost of college is a multi-faceted question with few simple answers. Colleges can do better in many ways, said Oto, but they'll also have to consider a variety of factors driving tuition costs, including the price of highly educated labor.
"Colleges ought to be as mindful as possible to keep the costs down, but if people want quality education, there is a cost associated with it," Oto said.