The Northfield City Council on Tuesday accepted bids and approved a nearly $413,000 contract with a Faribault company to build an access road and conduct other site work on the Northfield Depot site and planned future transit hub location.
The contract with BCM Construction Inc. comes after the council last month approved using $345,000 in tax increment funds to build an access road on the site, adjacent to the historic Northfield Depot building that is being repaired and remodeled.
To assist with the project, the finance director transferred $152,413 from the Capital Reserve Fund to the project fund.
That bid and a $420,000 one submitted by Haselton Construction were both over the engineer’s estimate, which was less than $272,000.
One major cost is expected to be more than $100,000 for lighting system replacement to accommodate its future status as a drop-off location. Other planned work expected to take place later this year includes extending a trail for the site and grading.
Construction could begin this fall after Defeat of Jesse James Days.
Save the Northfield Depot members Alice Thomas and Rob Martin said they were pleased to work with the city to prepare the site, starting with the access drive. They have had four public project meetings.
Councilors spoke of support for the project before it was approved.
“It’s just a great project,” said Councilor Suzie Nakasian.
“I concur,” replied fellow Councilor Brad Ness.
Councilor David DeLong said the city had done well on engineering bids until this project.
“It’s close enough that I can fully support this,” he said.
As part of site work, the council last month approved plans and specifications for the project as well as submitting another $2.5 million bonding request for the 2020 legislative session.
The regional transit hub, expected to be on the Q-Block between Second and Third streets, will include six parking stalls, three handicapped-accessible. Nine parking stalls are planned along the access road and an estimated 36 in the two proposed parking areas owned by the city.
Bonding dollars for the Northfield transit hub location would have allowed the city to acquire additional property and prepare the site, design, construct, furnish and equip the regional hub, but the state failed to pass a bonding bill this year.
The city plans to request money for an on-site pavilion in the 2020 session. If bonding funds are secured next year, construction would be eyed for 2021.
The transit hub project is now slated to cost more than $3 million. In addition to potential bonding dollars, the city anticipates spending a little more than $600,000, which would come from reserves, tax increment financing, other grants or debt issuance.
Local matching dollars are seen as needed to secure state bonding, as legislators typically look for local support and project investment when allocating bonding dollars.