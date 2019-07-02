Northfield police saved an injured bald eagle Monday.
The presence of the eagle was reported at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Lane and Jefferson Drive. Police captured the bald eagle in a blanket and safely placed into a kennel to secure it.
“Over the past couple of days, the Northfield Police Department has fielded several calls from concerned citizens regarding an injured bald eagle,” police stated in a press release. “Officers did see the eagle on two occasions but the eagle flew away, although it did appear to be injured.”
According to police, the bald eagle was not injured by human activity.
“Thank you to Officer Drew Wierson and Sgt. Scott Johnson for braving the rain and talons to get the eagle secured so that it could be transferred to the University of Minnesota Raptor Center,” the release states.
Police also thanked residents for reporting the incident and the Raptor Center for guiding for the injured eagle.