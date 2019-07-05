For the first time, the city of Northfield is seeking resident feedback on its budget through an online program.
“The city of Northfield is asking for the public to participate in short survey questions as the city starts the 2020-21 budget process by using a Polco, a public engagement platform,” a press release states. “Survey results will be tabulated and shared with the City Council and community through the city website.”
Residents can sign up via app, website or paper.
According to the city, residents can participate by downloading the Polco app for Android or iOS, or by visiting the city’s website. Links to Polco can be found on the city’s website, ci.northfield.mn.us/polco, or the city’s Facebook or Twitter feeds. English and Spanish paper surveys are available at the Northfield Public Library and Motor Vehicle Services at City Hall. Resident information is not shared and cannot be accessed by the city.
To Northfield City Councilor Brad Ness, public input is always welcome, no matter if it is positive or negative.
“We’re getting more than just the people who show up at council meetings,” he said. “It’s only positive, in my mind.”
The city must approve the preliminary levy by the end of September. Final levy certification comes in December. By law, cities cannot raise the levy once the preliminary level is set, but may reduce it.
Fellow Councilor David DeLong said he is skeptical of anonymous public input because the format leaves the city unsure of where the feedback is coming from.
“My knowledge is not extensive of these kinds of things, but I know that you can skew results if you have a couple of hard-core groups who want to accomplish something,” he said.
“My general impression is that these kinds of sites should not be used by themselves to determine any policy. You have to take the overall temperature of the overall, entire city.”