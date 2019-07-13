The Riverwalk Market Fair was a bit busier Saturday morning, thanks to the farming season finally catching up to be able to provide fresh produce.
Due to a wet and cold spring, many items were unable to survive, leaving many empty-handed, but the production rate of produce has taken a parallel spike next to the temperatures over the last month.
For Adam Weeks and Mississippi Hills Produce, Saturday was the first time they've made an appearance this season, although he did say he could have scrounged up enough to come last week, but a slight back injury kept him home in Goodhue.
"The table filled out nicely," Weeks said. "If I had come last week the table wouldn't be nearly as full as it is today, for sure."
That table was filled with broccoli, cauliflower, red and green cabbage, salad mix, kale, Napa cabbage, romaine lettuce, potatoes, beets, zucchini, summer squash, patty pan squash and cucumbers, which is not only a mouthful but also a byproduct of the late-arriving season.
Weeks said he's still producing good amounts of spring produce, like his salad mix, because the temperatures are still dropping into the 60s overnight, while the warm and sunny afternoons mean he's also harvesting some of his late-summer products like zucchini and cucumbers.
"The very early things that should have been ready took forever, but now the stuff that should be in the summer, it's warm enough now that it's caught up," Weeks said. "I've got zucchini already now, cucumbers, some good-sized beets and broccolis are showing up. It was just a very, very slow start."
Due to that overflow, he had to pick and choose what to harvest Friday night, since there wasn't enough time to pack up everything that was ready.
He said items like green beans are still about a week away from being ready to harvest, but he doesn't anticipate much more of a hold up.
"I actually ate my first cherry tomato on Thursday, so those really have caught up well," Weeks said. "It's looking like by the first of August everything will be back on track schedule-wise. Fingers crossed."