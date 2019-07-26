Despite a project price tag nearly $2 million higher than originally expected, the Northfield Hospital & Clinics Board of Directors approved the Northfield Hospital and Clinics expansion project Thursday night.
Board action means the Northfield City Council could approve construction contracts next month, allowing for contracts to be awarded Sept. 3, and construction to begin in October.
An expansion of the birth center will allow for four new labor and delivery rooms, three new postpartum rooms, a dedicated C-section room, new triage space, an expanded nursery and new waiting area.
There will be 7,640 square feet of shelled space on the ground level that could be used for future department.
The $14.7 million expected cost is higher than the $13 million originally budgeted for work. Reasons for that increase included the HVAC system being more complex than officials expected. Some of the soils at the site have been problematic, resulting in more than $300,000 needing to be spent for earth work.
Prices were also revealed to be more expensive than forecast bids.
The hospital board was presented with several options, including delaying components of the project or shifting dollars to the project.
By approving the final design and budget, the board followed hospital leadership's recommendations.
To ensure there was enough money to cover the cost difference, up to $1.7 million in routine capital project funds were shifted to the project.
Chief Operating Officer Jerry Ehn said despite the project costing more than expected, it still meets the goals the hospital has set in expanding.
"As we looked at that compared to what we were to trying to accomplish with such a project, we felt it was best to move forward," he said.
"We feel we can do this without negatively impacting our routine capital."
Both projects were among six planning strategies developed by leaders during the master plan process. A $6.3 million, 9,000-square-foot surgery center, was completed in 2015.
Additions to the Women’s Center in Northfield Clinic are expected to open up room for more family practice rooms, plus more space for the growing team — the clinic has added three practitioners since 2017. Changes at the hospital could help the Birth Center accommodate more than 750 births per year, a figure that could be reached by 2026.
In 2003, Northfield Hospital & Clinics opened the current building, purchasing the orthopedic and fracture clinic that same year. In 2005, the hospital purchased the Women’s Health Center from Cannon Valley Clinic - Faribault. The center moved to the hospital campus.
At one point in the board meeting, Board member Fred Rogers express concern that while the city approves Northfield Hospital & Clinics construction contracts but the liability for the work rests with the hospital system.
Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell said there are “checks and balances” in the system and suggested the Governance Committee, consisting of members of the city and hospital system, examine other city-hospital governance committees.