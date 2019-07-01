Thanks to owner demand and the success of the cooperative, Just Food Co-Op hopes to work with more retail space by late next year.
By expanding, Just Food expects to offer a panini grill, made-to-order sandwich space and build-your-own burrito bar.
“That’s really how millennials and Gen. Z shop for groceries and for food, so we want to make sure that we keep up with the way that current trends are heading so that we don’t get left behind,” said General Manager Sherri Meyers.
“The biggest change will really be with (the) deli. And that’s the No. 1 thing our owners asked for, is for more deli selection.”
Work is slated to begin in January.
Just Food has 4,000 square feet in retail space and 6,000 square feet in the back portion of the building. Once renovations are finished, that ratio will be flipped.
“We’re using the space that we have more efficiently and getting more sales floor than what we have,” Meyers said. “We’re adding about 50 percent to the sales floor.”
The expansion was originally scheduled for the late 2000s, but the Great Recession wreaked havoc on those plans.
Meyers expects construction to take 8 1/2 months and cost $2.5 million. Of that, around $1 million will come from a commercial bank loan and the rest from the approximately 3,600 co-op members.
Meyers said owners have consistently asked for a bigger store, more product selection, wider aisles and a greater availability of local food.
“That’s exactly what we’re going to be able to provide,” she said. “In creating that new plan, we took that feedback that we got directly from our owners and used it to really create the best use of space that we possibly could.”
The store has 57 employees. Once construction is complete, Meyers said 65 to 70 will likely be on staff, depending on the pace of growth. Most new positions are expected to be front line jobs like cashiers, stockers and deli cooks.
To Meyers, the store will never aim to be a major corporation.
“I know that there is probably some people that want it to stay small, and I promise that we will not turn into a giant big box store,” she said. “But we do have to change with the times if we want to stay relevant, and if we want to attract that next generation of co-op shopper, we have to keep up.”
Penny Hillemann, a member of the co-op’s Board of Directors, said the project is long-overdue and will help Just Food serve its customers better. She said the shift in kitchen services comes as part of a larger, societal trend favoring partially-prepared meals in retail stores.