A temporary moratorium on constructing single-family homes is in place in Greenvale Township, pending the result of a lawsuit filed against the township by a local developer.
Greenvale Township Board Chairman Greg Langer said the move was recommended by a lawyer for the township’s insurer. He does not believe the moratorium will have a negative impact on the township’s economy.
“We are an agricultural farming community,” he said. “This doesn’t have anything to do with farming.”
The moratorium has been in place since Greenvale Township Board of Supervisors approval June 15. The lawsuit was filed by Northfield-based TK Properties LLC in early May after the company sought to acquire two township properties, one 32 acres with a home on it and the other land spanning 8 acres. The company went to the board asking for a statement saying that the 8t-acre parcel was buildable, but the board denied the request.
TK Properties owner Ken Malecha said the township violated statutes and did not follow ordinances in denying the request. He said the township must adhere to state public records and open meeting laws, and has not been completely forthcoming in sharing the names of its legal advisors.
The topic was discussed Monday at a well-attended Greenvale Township Planning Commission meeting. There was a scheduled building plan review for Jane Dilley to build a home on the 2800 block of Dunbar Avenue to replace the current home on the site, but the Planning Commission did not act on the request because of the moratorium.
Langer noted Greenvale Township has provisions for agriculture and shoreland preservation, but not for housing developments and commercial developments. He said he was not sure whether another governmental entity had enacted a similar moratorium.
A trial in the case is scheduled for November.
Following discussion, Charlene Klemenhagen spoke against the moratorium.
“It’s a bunch of BS,” she said. “How can you stop a builder? That’s how he makes his living.”
The Planning Commission also voted to recommend to the Town Board the development of a permitting process for about a half dozen businesses in the township operating without necessary permits.
At one point, a Greenvale Township business owner said he felt the township was “hammering” him, an accusation Langer denied.