Minnesotans are proud of our waters. Whether it is our over 10,000 lakes or our 92,000 miles of rivers and streams, we often include swimming, canoeing, boating and fishing in our summer plans.
On Saturday, a crowd of Minnesotans learned how important clean water is to our economy, natural resources and quality of life at the We Are Water Traveling Exhibit grand opening at the Carleton College Weitz Center for Creativity. Children made fish prints and booklets and parents learned how keeping grass clippings out of the street can help keep the Cannon River clean.
The exhibit gives Minnesotans a chance to share their water stories as they describe how water is important to them at work and play. It also gives people a chance to hear other people’s water stories and learn how we can all take actions, individually, in groups and as voters to make sure we are keeping our rivers, lakes and drinking water clean and safe.
The exhibit includes hands-on activities, games and other activities to make learning accessible and fun for the whole family. The exhibit will be at the Weitz Center, 320 Third St. E, Northfield, until July 28th. It is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. This exhibit is part of 2019 Northfield Year of Water events. To learn more, visit www.crwp.net/yearofwater.