The Northfield Economic Development Authority was presented with a couple of options to spruce up the downtown district on Thursday, including a pilot facade restoration program and possible parklet implementation.
Northfield Community Development Director Mitzi Baker requested the EDA include $20,000 for the restoration program in the 2020 budget. She also discussed the possibility of parklets being downtown.
A parklet is defined as a temporary green space or small seating area described as a public amenity on or along a sidewalk, especially in former roadside parking space, and is typically a partnership between cities and local business.
Baker said she is not sure parklet funding will be available in 2020 and views 2021 as a potential year funding could be secured.
EDA board member Jessica Peterson White spoke highly of the impact parklets have had in Pittsburgh, a place she recently visited. She said she was “astonished” by how much recreational space and vibrancy the parklet allowed.
Fellow EDA board member Britt Ackerman said although parklets could draw people downtown, lost parking spaces need to be made up for and the city needs to take into account parking accessibility.
EDA member Enoch Blazis said he has noticed crumbling crosswalks in downtown Northfield and asked whether a plan to address that and the other options could be unveiled in tandem.
Youth representative Alex Baraniak said parklets could discourage downtown bicyclists in congested areas because of more cars possibly waiting for parking spaces.
The facade restoration program would begin on a minimum three-year basis. The idea was brought forth after Baker said there has been some concern expressed about the state of some downtown building facades. She said the program would be a way to reinvest to ensure the downtown does not lapse and keeps enticing visitors to the community. The program would be a one-to-one match with local businesses and is seen as a way to potentially motivate adjoining downtown building owners to spruce up their storefronts.
Baker suggested the city budget $20,000 in the 2020 budget for three years of the program. She said the first two years would determine whether the program will be extended beyond three years. The city says two to three projects can be done per year with that budgeted amount.
“Our downtown is actually in need of some enhancement and reinvestment,” Baker said. “Northfield’s downtown is characterized by being historic, inviting and quaint and almost New England-like. It is a destination for people. It’s part of the reason why people love this community, and it’s part of the heart of the community.”
Baker said the initial focus area of facade work will likely be limited. To her, Division Street is the most important initial area to focus on.
EDA board member Mike Strobel suggested limiting the downtown facade program to the historic district, which includes 65 downtown buildings.
Some of the other towns Northfield says have instituted facade improvement projects include Richfield, Hopkins, Jordan, Fairfax, Columbia Heights and Lake City.