Northfield Public Schools is evaluating a shift to a later start to the day in time for the 2020-21 school year.
The findings of a school committee’s research into the possibility was presented by Northfield Public Schools Director of Teaching and Learning Mary Grace Hanson at a June 10 School Board meeting. The committee consisted of teachers, parents, high schoolers and community members.
“In response to the research and as a result of our discussions, we recommend moving the middle school and high school start times significantly later than the current times: 7:51 (High School) and 7:57 (Middle School),” the committee’s findings stated.
Possible start times discussed at last month’s meeting ranged from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
“8:30 is reasonable,” said Board member Jeff Quinnell, adding he believed a 9:30 a.m. start would be “pushing it” in terms of being appropriate.
In the committee process, research was evaluated and programs possibly impacted by a later start time were discussed. Input has also been gathered from school principals, Activities Director Joel Olson and Finance Director Val Mertesdorf.
American Medical Association and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research have been reviewed.
Identifying and overcoming obstacles related to the proposed change are expected before the board could approve a later start time at a meeting this fall.
Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann said the district has contemplated changing to a later start time for several years, adding a high school statistics class conducted a “statistically solid survey of families” in spring 2018.
He said late starts have been successfully implemented in Minnesota school districts like Wayzata and Edina.
Hillmann noted research shows that school start times later than 8:30 a.m. benefit students in many ways, like having fewer student-involved car crashes, better attention to their work and a positive impact on their mental health.
He said although there is not a rash of students not showing up when school starts, he says that comes more from compliance than what is best for them. He stressed that the need for teenagers to adhere to later schedules is biological.
Hillmann noted the biological clock for children who are entering puberty is known to shift back a few hours in the night until they are in their early 20s. To him, allowing them to have more sleep can solve mental and physical health issues and increase academic and athletic performance.
“There’s no question in our mind that it is really good for kids,” he said. The question that we have to wrestle with is are we able to actually operationalize it.”
Despite the benefits of a later start, Hillmann is aware of family routines and needs relating to early-morning schedules. He said if the district modifies its schedule, it will look at how that can happen while meeting the needs of stakeholders. Hillmann said options are to extend the school day to accommodate the later start, something he described as “logical,” or to modify the length of school instruction days, a concept he described as an option.
In a sign of support for switching to a later start time during last month’s meeting, School Board Chairwoman Julie Pritchard said the board is aware of how solid the research into the benefits of a later start is.
“I’m really pleased that we’re at this place,” Pritchard said.
According to the CDC, insufficient sleep is common among high school students and is associated with being overweight, drinking alcohol, smoking tobacco, using drugs and poor academic performance.
In 2014, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a policy statement urging middle and high schools to modify start times to no earlier than 8:30 a.m. to help students get sufficient sleep.
The district plans to hold parent sessions this fall in English and Spanish on the topic.
Sleep medicine physician Bryan Hoff noted he has been an early proponent of having later starts to school days. He presented to the Northfield School District of the benefits he sees in 2014, including reductions in depression, anxiety, physical health problems and impulsiveness.
To Hoff, a later start is healthier for students, as evidenced by research in Kentucky and Virginia showing that fewer automobile crashes occur.
“We know that kids are safer drivers when they get more sleep,” he said.
Hoff noted school start times were around 9 a.m. in the 1950s and 60s before shifting to earlier times in the 70s.