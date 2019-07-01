As a kid, Michelle Haas Bornick looked up to and respected her grandparents and other family and friends who served the United States. Now, she sees the same look in kids’ eyes as when she looked at her grandparents.
Not only a veteran, Bornick is the first female commander of the Northfield American Legion Post 84 — just in time for the 100-year celebration of the American Legion.
Bornick was officially elected commander May 21 and was sworn in June 18.
“I was overwhelmed that the older gentleman [at the American Legion] encouraged me to run for commander,” Bornick said. “They told me I’d be a great commander and that it’s time for a change. That group of men put faith and trust in me. I was not only welcomed as a female, they also wanted to hear what I have to say as a woman and an Iraq War veteran.”
Bornick said one of her goals as commander is to welcome more female veterans to the Northfield American Legion, which currently has 20 women, as well as more veterans in general and people from the newest generation of veterans which she is a part of.
Deployment to Iraq
Joining the military in 1995, Bornick was deployed in 2003 for Operation Iraqi Freedom. While she was previously a journalist, when Bornick joined the military she chose medicine — serving as a combat medical, operating room specialist and nurse — and has been a nurse for almost 20 years since.
“Veteran health is important to me,” Bornick said. “We need to take care of those who defended our country selflessly.”
As the new commander, Bornick wants to help improve health care services for veterans. While she says the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is doing a phenomenal job, she also knows there are problems to improve upon.
In 2004, she returned home to Wisconsin where she joined her local American Legion, but soon left for active duty.
Returning to Iraq
Bornick was again deployed to Iraq in 2008 where she returned to journalism to serve as a broadcast reporter, public affairs officer and psychological affairs officer, also known as non-lethal targeting — winning the hearts and minds of the people.
As a psychological affairs officer, Bornick would visit villages to speak with the people there about what she and her comrades could do for them in exchange for information regarding bomb construction, snipers and other necessary information.
She fondly remembers the children, recalling bringing them toys, and at times, wheelchairs for kids who needed them.
“You truly saw that what you were doing was making a difference,” Bornick said.
Bornick also said the children and youth in the Northfield community are another top priority for her, along with veteran health, as the new commander.
“You can’t have Americanism without involving the youth,” Bornick said. “The American Legion does so many things for so many people. You don’t have to be a veteran, it’s for anything that furthers Americanism — highlighting and appreciating the freedoms of America and using them to serve the population abroad and to help fellow Americans; promoting the best we can be as Americans.”
Bornick said the veterans in charge at the American Legion have done a great job with the American Legion baseball team. She wants to expand the youth programs as well as encourage the community to watch the River Rats play, especially as this year, on top of a veteran throwing the first pitch, veterans will read a bit about their military history at each home game.
As a previous journalist, Bornick has seen how stories have gone untold.
“We’re missing pieces of history,” Bornick said. “Veteran or not, but specifically veterans, have so many stories to tell. Neighbors, teachers, people from church could have incredible stories of serving.”
Bornick also said the high school kids to young adults on the baseball team will have first choice in who is honored at the games. With family members telling their stories, she believes it will be even more special for them.
While Northfield hasn’t always been her home, she is dedicated to making a difference in the community for veterans and non-veterans.
Making Northfield their home
In 2014, she moved to Northfield with her husband, Brian Bornick, who she had met while in military training and is now her first vice commander. He joined the military in 1989, was deployed to Iraq in 2006 and retired in 2014.
She joined the Northfield American Legion a few years after being introduced to the organization by veteran Ray Ozman, a member of the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Steering Committee.
“My life came full circle,” Bornick said.
Bornick and her husband have seven children — Kylee, Kendra and Logan Bornick who are adults, and Henry, who is 6, Reagan, 4, and their 2-year-old twins Zechariah and Trinity.
“My children are the first to tell people that their mom and dad are soldiers,” Bornick said. “I’m incredibly proud of [my children]. They sacrificed for us so we could serve.”
Bornick now runs Michelle My Belle Photography in Northfield. When people ask her why she chose photography, she says she made a promise to herself that ties back to her military history.
“I made a vow to always celebrate the little things when I came home,” Bornick said. “After serving in combat, I started to appreciate all of the little life moments. I want to celebrate them, from births to birthdays to family gatherings, because some people can’t anymore.”