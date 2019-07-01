Northfield restaurants Chapati Indian Restaurant and Tavern of Northfield are temporarily closed due to a kitchen fire Sunday at Chapati.
The fire, reported at 2:49 p.m., forced the temporary evacuation of the Archer House as Northfield firefighters worked on-scene for 1 1/2 hours extinguishing the fire.
Northfield Area Fire Services Fire Chief Gerry Franek said when firefighters arrived, a couple of pans were on fire in the kitchen and there was smoke. He said by the time firefighters extinguished the fire, the water caused by the sprinkler system leaked into the back kitchen area and into the basement Tavern kitchen.
To Franek, although there was not much structural damage, there was water damage, and there could be heat damage to the Chapati kitchen.
He said the cause of the fire was unattended cooking. Despite the damage, Franek said the fire could have caused the loss of the restaurants.
“The sprinkler system did its job and kept the fire at bay,” he said.
“It could have been a major loss for our city.”
No injuries were reported. Archer House tenants and other building occupants not directly affected by the fire returned later Sunday.
Northfield police assisted on-scene.