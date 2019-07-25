The Northfield Police Department hopes to have body cameras in place for on-duty officers by 2021.
Chief Monte Nelson said the budget request has been made for a few years and hopes it is included in this year’s budget. He expects there to be a need for 11 to 15 cameras, expected to cost approximately $60,000.
“Anyone who is working, on duty, in uniform, would have access to a camera,” he said. “So that just varies depending on the day, the time of the day and how many officers we might have working.”
To Nelson, although Northfield police do not have a lot of use of force complaints issued against them, body cameras would be of good use in everyday interactions and in providing evidence in criminal cases, possibly refuting incorrect recollections sometimes offered by defendants. Body cameras can also boost confidence in police departments.
“It helps in court immensely,” he said.
“It’s a huge help to us, both from an employee, an officer learning standpoint, because if they can communicate better than they did, sometimes that video might be helpful. A lot of departments, they use that as a training tool for officers.”
In addition to the cost for the body cameras, the city might have to hire a full- or part-time employee to handle the high volume of video data the body cameras will create, something Nelson said could cost up to $100,000.
Despite the price tag, Nelson said the cameras will be worth it, adding complaints stemming from alleged officer conduct sometimes are more expensive than the cameras' purchase price. Northfield police officers already have body microphones.
“I haven’t talked to a chief or a department head or a city who has made the switch, added in body cameras, and said, ‘That was a waste of money,’” Nelson said. “You don’t normally hear that.”
Nelson said he is proud of the support the department has from community groups.
“Do we need body cameras because we’re in a bad state of affairs with the community? No,” he said, “Will it help us even increase that community engagement and confidence more? Absolutely.”
Northfield Administrator Ben Martig noted last year’s budget request for body cameras ran into some logistical challenges and changes in state regulations on public and private information classifications.
Martig said the city is still in a learning mode on the issue and sees a lot of value in having body cameras.
“It’s probably just a matter of time,” he said.