Crazy Daze took place Thursday in downtown Northfield, bringing dozens of pop-up tents selling goods to Division Street.
Food options were available, and deals were plentiful. The crowd was consistent late Thursday morning as the FiftyNorth band performed on Bridge Square.
Michelle Flannery of Northfield, her children and family friends attended the event. Crazy Daze is an annual tradition for her group. They first enjoy a snack and then search booths.
"A lot of great opportunities," Flannery said of the event.