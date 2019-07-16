The city of Northfield is working toward implementing a racial equity plan.
Once implemented, the initiative is supposed to tackle system and implicit biases, and ensure diverse viewpoints are represented on governing boards and amongst city staff.
“Part of it is for city employees, how we think about diversity, diverse audiences, the clients that we serve, how we offer those services, where we are offering them, that sort of thing,” said Beth Kallestad, city program coordinator.
“This is more of a culture shift in how we do business.”
The plan is meant to cover all city services. The city has a subscription to LanguageLine to help with translation services for the Police Department. The option is expected to become available in other departments.
The groundwork for the racial equity plan began before Kallestad started in her position in early spring. Diversity, equity and inclusion were in the city’s strategic plan last year after employees attended a 2017 Government Alliance on Race and Equity event. Kallestad’s role in the process is to provide resources and manage across departments. She hopes to form a core team of people across city departments to work on issues relating to racial equity, such as the budget and sidewalk gap planning. An initial planning meeting is scheduled in August.
She stressed the plan is not a quota, but instead about ensuring qualified, non-white candidates are hired.
“We’re doing this because having more diverse viewpoints really enhances the work that we can do,” Kallestad said. “By bringing in people’s thoughts and opinions that we haven’t looked at before, we just do a better job of serving the whole community.”
Kallestad said the plan comes as the number of non-white residents continues to increase. The U.S. is expected to be a majority-minority country in coming decades.
“We have been seeing, and this is in communities across Minnesota, we’re seeing our population shift,” she said.
Kallestad said it is important to note that racism extends beyond blatantly racist behaviors.
“We don’t even realize it’s there,” she said. “There’s a lot of implicit bias that everybody has, and so how does that start to normalize, how do we normalize conversations about race?”
Some implicit biases Kallestad said could take place, although she did not say were happening in Northfield, include decisions on which neighborhoods to plow first and investing in public parks based on their location.
To Northfield City Councilor Suzie Nakasian, the plan “is a very important commitment.” She said she has been excited to see the city increase its effort to ensure everyone feels welcome in the community and can succeed.
She noted her father, Samuel Nakasian, was an undocumented immigrant and refugee from the Armenian Genocide, which killed her grandparents. She said she feels an obligation to create the same opportunities for people that her father had, who credited public transit with helping him ease into life in the U.S.
She said to be as inclusive as possible, cities can change meeting dates and improve accessibility for all residents.