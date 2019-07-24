For one Northfielder, this week’s Minneapolis Aquatennial celebration is a chance to shine on a statewide stage and develop lifelong friendships.
Emma Peterson, 19, along with 51 other young women, are Minneapolis Aquatennial Ambassador candidates, vying to be selected as its queen or one of two princesses.
Peterson was selected for the program after serving one year as a Defeat of Jesse James Days ambassador.
Last July, Peterson was one member of a local group who attended the Aquatennial to cheer on Northfielder Olivia Keske, a 2018 participant. After that, Peterson submitted an essay expressing her interest in participating.
“They took the little essays that we wrote, my coordinators did, and then she looked at it with a couple of judges from the Aquatennial and then some board members for the Defeat of Jesse James Days, then they came to a conclusion of who they think would represent and benefit best from coming to Aquatennial,” she said.
The coronation is a scholarship program, and the queen and princesses make more than 300 appearances throughout the year across North America as a representative of the city of Minneapolis and Aquatennial festival.
The women will be evaluated by five judges in formal interviews, by how well they work with each other and other factors.
“If I was selected for any of the roles, it’d be an honor,” Peterson said.
Peterson has already made friendships as DJJD ambassador, including through her participation in the Carnival Queens weekend in St. Paul. She hopes to make more friendships in Minneapolis. Peterson and the other participants will stay at the Millennium Hotel during the events.
Peterson, a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, is majoring in unified early childhood and hopes to be a preschool or kindergarten teacher after graduating.
She said she hopes her participation will help her grow her business and interview acumen and build friendships across the state.
Although she is attending school in Wisconsin, Peterson plans to one day return to Minnesota to commence her career.
“And so just creating all these different friendships and networking skills throughout the state of Minnesota will definitely help me find a career somewhere in this state,” she said.
Peterson has a sister, Grace, 17, and her parents are Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Peterson and website developer Aaron Peterson.
She thanked her parents and her DJJD Committee coordinator, Julie Eddy, for supporting her in the process.
“Emma was chosen, was selected to go out of our group of ambassadors last year, because she is a very poised, intelligent, driven young lady,” Eddy said.
Eddy noted the DJJD ambassador program has a goal of building strong leaders and empowering young women, values she says the Minneapolis Aquatennial also has.
Northfield has had three of its ambassadors selected for one of the three spots in the last five years. Because of that, the Defeat of Jesse James Days and the Northfield community has been promoted on a large scale at more than 300 events per year.
"We've been very fortunate," Eddy said.