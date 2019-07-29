Over the last 13 years, Northfield writer Joy Riggs has been able to learn more about her great-grandfather, G. Oliver Riggs, while fulfilling her mission to publish a book.
That journey, culminating in “Crackerjack Bands and Hometown Boosters: The Story of a Minnesota Music Man,” was completed earlier this month, followed by a book launch celebration.
Riggs’ process involved a significant amount of online research, including on Ancestry.com, and research at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., northern Minnesota, Montana, Kansas and Illinois.
In the beginning of his long career, G. Oliver Riggs was in Crookston in 1899, information his great-granddaughter was able to access in newspapers at the Minnesota History Center. G. Oliver Riggs led the St. Cloud Boys Band in the mid 1920s, information Joy Riggs found on Ebay.
G. Oliver, described as an accomplished musician and band director, was born in 1870 in Wapello, Iowa. After studying at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio, he taught at the Iowa Wesleyan University Conservatory of Music in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. First gaining fame as a cornet and violin soloist, G. Oliver ended up focusing on directing boys bands, first in Crookston and Bemidji, and then for two decades in St. Cloud, performing marches, popular music and classical work.
His students included trombonist Pullman “Tommy” Pederson, U.S. Army Band Assistant Director Chester Heinzel and brothers Herbert and Leonard Jung, who both played in the U.S. Navy Band.
Joy said many band graduates became school band directors and continued to play with St. Cloud Municipal Band as adults, forming that band’s nucleus for more than 50 years. The last Riggs-led band graduate retired from the Municipal Band in fall 2006.
G. Oliver, who died in 1946, successfully lobbied for passage of the Minnesota band tax law in 1927. The law is still in existence and allows towns to levy a tax to support community bands, choirs and orchestras. He also influenced the development of the instrumental music program in Minnesota schools through his involvement with the Minnesota Bandmasters Association.
Although he never played in Northfield, a Riggs-led band played at The Depot in 1931. He often led a large number of band members, including about 300 boys in 1923 when he first started leading the St. Cloud band. He led 75 members in Crookston and about 100 in Bemidji.
“He was a great PR person before PR was a thing, and he loved to get the word out in the paper about his concert programs and about what he was doing,” Joy said.
Joy is a former professional journalist who attended college at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
“Throughout the last 10 years I’ve taken some courses at The Loft, and I’ve taken some classes from an author and writing teacher Kate Hopper after receiving a Southeast Minnesota Arts Council grant, and so done a lot more creative non-fiction, not so much the journalism,” she said.
“I always thought it would be fun to write a book, but I never had an idea that would justify what I would write about.”
Joy went through books that incorporated history into memoirs to figure out the structure of her book.
She started a blog in 2010 to help her in the writing process, and continued finding information for her book throughout. Her second cousin even sent her essays G. Oliver Riggs had written. While Joy focused on writing the last couple years of the process, most of her writing came in her kitchen, with some at nearby Goodbye Blue Monday Coffee House. She has also taken part in writing retreats.
“Nearing the end of writing the book, I would still come across some information,” she said. “Like I met some of my extended family through this project that I’d never met.”
Joy learned of interesting historical information from her great-grandfather’s life. In 1906, he took a large group of Iowa veterans south to commemorate Civil War memorials.
Her direction for the book evolved throughout the process. At first, she wanted to center her work on her great-grandfather’s life, but while sharing her mission with other people, they said they found the affect her great-grandfather had on her and her family was the most important part of the planned book.
The book allowed Joy to understand the similarities of early 20th century life to today: Her three children participated in Northfield High School music programs, and her great-grandfather made note of his students who needed to practice.
“Some things don’t change,” Joy said. “That’s kind of an interesting thing to reflect on, too. It’s looking at comparing 100 years ago to now and how people still have some of the same interests and some of the same faults. People are people, and music is one way that kind of crosses that divide.”
Riggs music involvement began in childhood
Joy’s father, an Alexandria High School social studies teacher, was a lifelong musician who would play taps at funerals.
“I grew up with music being there,” she said. “And my brother played trumpet, and when I got old enough, I decided to play French horn,” she said.
Joy played a couple years into college and still takes piano lessons.
Her three children, Louisa, Sebastian and Elias, all have played instruments. Louisa played French horn, as does her husband, Steve Lawler, a family practice physician. Sebastian, a rising senior at Kalamazoo College, played viola in high school, and Elias was also a musician.
Joy’s father, Bill Riggs, a former trumpet player and current flugelhorn player, has looked at the book-writing process as not only beneficial for his daughter, but a plus for him. He has gone along with Joy on trips to Bemidji, Washington, D.C., Kansas and Illinois for research.
“It’s wonderful for me because I’ve been able to relive so much of my life,” he said. “I’ve been with her on a lot of her research.”
Riggs excited about book launch
Riggs did not have a set amount of books she wanted to sell and hoped 50 to 100 people would attend the July 16 book launch. She plans to speak in August in her hometown, Alexandria, and in October in St. Cloud. Joy’s is involved in the community, including on the Northfield Historical Society Board, Northfield Fine Arts Boosters and was on the Northfield Youth Choirs Board.
She connects the book with the important role music history plays in Minnesota and has approached the process with the goal of connecting people.
“It touches a lot of different places in Minnesota, and I think has some universal themes,” she said.
No matter the number of copies she sells, Joy views the process as successful.
“It took a lot of work, and I didn’t know where it was going for so long,” she said. “For the writers, I would just tell them to hang in there and believe in what you’re doing. And not worrying about the success of it, but the happiness you have in what you are doing is key and surrounding yourself with people who lift you up and support you.”
She viewed the book launch as a way to not only call attention to her work but to the work of other local artists.
“Northfield is such an arts supportive town, that I think anytime somebody in the community who has been working on their art gets a chance to show it off, I think people appreciate that and encourage other artists that if you keep at something, there’s a chance that you’re going to have an impact on other people,” she said.
“There are a lot of writers in town, but I think because writers are so solitary in terms of where you’re writing, that it’s kind of hard to know who’s a writer and what they’re working on.”
Joy said writing the book has allowed her to tell stories that otherwise would have been lost and allows her to get into family history. She initially thought of self-publishing the book but opted not to after deciding she wanted the book to have a presence in libraries and book stores.
“I’m just thrilled to be at this part of the process,” she said. “It’s what I’d hoped for, but there are moments where I just wasn’t not sure how it is going to turn out. So to be this close to having the book in my hands and getting ready to sign copies and have it take on its own life past me, I’m excited for that.”