Northfield Hospital and Clinics is considering building a same-day surgery center in Lakeville.
CEO and President Steve Underdahl discussed the plan Tuesday night during a Northfield City Council meeting. The hospital is vetting potential partners and building and site options in Lakeville. A final site has not been identified.
To Underdahl, placing a same-day surgery center in Northfield would be unsuccessful because the city does not have a large enough population to draw from and the prospect risks “cannibalizing” the existing business.
“From a business perspective, it’s not a very clever idea,” he said.
Underdahl said prime real estate in Lakeville is quickly diminishing, necessitating quick action to secure land for the project. He expects the hospital to provide additional details on the project and possibly request council approval on a proposed piece of real estate next month.
To Underdahl, the Lakeville market is close enough to Northfield for coordination purposes but is in a significantly larger market segment. He said the center is being considered as more surgeries and orthopedic services take place outside of a hospital setting, something he described as a “significant national trend.” Examples of services transitioning away from hospitals and into same-day centers include orthopedics; ear, nose and throat; endoscopy and pain.
He said payers are beginning to prefer and even steer patients away from hospitals, mentioning a Blue Cross Blue Shield policy that has stopped reimbursing hospitals for procedures, including colonoscopies, if there is an ambulatory surgery center within 25 miles of the hospital.
Underdahl noted community hospitals like Northfield Hospital and Clinics are surgery-dependent facilities from a financial perspective. He expressed concern that if the city-owned health system does not take action on the plan, it will lose patients to organizations that do offer ambulatory surgery center services, particularly in the south metro.