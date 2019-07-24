When Asuka Kakitani composes an instrumental piece, she thinks of it as a puzzle. All the pieces are there, and it’s her job to arrange them in all the right places.
“I feel like it’s something in the air, and I have to find it and catch it,” Kakitani said.
Since moving to Northfield from New York with her husband three years ago, Kakitani has broadened her horizons in terms of music composition. Minnesota’s musical landscape, both locally and in the metro area, has opened a door for Kakitani to collaborate with various solo instrumentalists, a string quartet, and a big band. This past year, she was even selected as one of four recipients of the McKnight Fellowship for Composers in Minnesota.
“I really feel like I’ve changed a lot recently,” Kakitani said. “I started adjusting to new life and finding my space here. I’m pretty excited about writing more.”
Kakitani said the last few years have been slow for composing music since she gave birth to her daughter, Mia, in 2014. But recently, she been waking up as early as 4 a.m., before Mia wakes up, to write. Before reading any emails or news articles, she sits down to her office piano to compose. Having less time, as it turns out, leads to more productivity for Kakitani.
Finishing up a selection the Artaria String Quartet will premiere at the Bridge Chamber Music Festival in August, Kakitani is motivated to make good use of whatever time she can. She knows as soon as Mia wakes up, her focus shifts completely.
That’s not to say that Kakitani doesn’t enjoy the time she spends with her daughter. In fact, Mia has been the inspiration for several musical selections, including “The Dark Woods Where Wolf Lives,” which Kakitani wrote during a phase when Mia liked to ask about wolves, and “Still Dark,” which captures a toddler’s drastic mood changes in the early hours of the morning.
“I can’t help [the inspiration] because I spend so much time with her, and she’s a fascinating little person changing every day,” said Kakitani.
From playing to composing
Growing up in Japan, Kakitani took piano lessons off and on throughout her childhood. She moved to the U.S. in 2002 to major in music performance at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. She dreamed, for a long time, to become a jazz piano performer like many of her heroes, until she took a required music composition class.
Kakitani had never before written music for horns or a big band ensemble, but she wrote an arrangement of “My Favorite Things” from “The Sound of Music” and felt “almost shocked” to hear notes she’d written for nine band members. It was an entirely different experience than playing piano, which to Kakitani felt like imitating other musicians.
“I felt more free writing my own music,” Kakitani said. “I like hearing other people playing because then they put their own spin on it … When they play, it becomes their story, too. It’s not my music, it’s our music.”
Kakitani switched her major to music composition and took more writing classes to improve her new craft. Although she feels she got a late start, Kakitani said it’s one reason why she surprised herself with her abilities. She wrote pieces for big bands containing 16 or 17 players — five saxophones, four trombones, four trumpets and a percussion section.
After college graduation, Kakitani’s passion for music composition led her to the BMI Jazz Composers Workshop in New York, a meeting where jazz composers come together to learn from each other and share their work. The workshop includes a house band, which plays the music so composers can hear what they wrote and make the necessary adjustments. Kakitani there studied with the help of one of her heroes, Jim McNeely, a Grammy-winning pianist, composer and music arranger.
One member of the band Kakitani conducted at the Jazz Composition Workshop was JC Sanford, a trombone player who also composes music. Kakitani and Sanford eventually married, after completing four years at BMI together.
“I describe her as being very honest in her art,” Sanford said. “… She’s really organic, and you can hear it in the results of her music.”
Sanford describes his music composition as a more scientific process where Kakitani allows the music to come naturally. The differences work well for the pair, who have developed a trusting relationship when it comes to consulting each other for musical input.
“It’s really valuable, her take on things,” Sanford said. “She hears things I wouldn’t hear on my own.”
In New York, Sanford played trombone in another big band Kakitani conducted — the Asuka Kakitani Jazz Orchestra. In 2013, he even produced a recording of the orchestra’s music, which his wife composed. Sanford also composed music for his own band in New York.
A niche in Northfield
After Mia was born, Kakitani and Sanford wanted to move closer to family. They decided to move to Northfield, where Sanford’s mom, Carolyn Sanford, lives in Northfield with her husband.
While Kakitani enjoys the peacefulness of Northfield and its historical aspects, she admits she misses the friendships she developed within New York’s musical landscape. But Minnesota, she said, has offered her more opportunities in the music department than she imagined.
Since moving to Minnesota, Kakitani and Sanford collaborated in a new way by starting the Inatnas Orchestra, a modern jazz band. The difference this time, said Sanford, is that Kakitani now conducts his music in addition to her own. The two have also participated in a Twin Cities composition workshop inspired by BMI.
Also unexpectedly, Kakitani said she’s spoken more Japanese in the three years she’s lived in Northfield than she did in New York. That’s because she was offered a job as a language assistant at St. Olaf College.
“I didn’t know if I could be that type of person, to do two different things,” said Kakitani, commenting on her balance of composing music and teaching Japanese. “I like language, and I liked learning English in Japan … Looking at my own language as an educator has been interesting, and doing a different thing, I think, kind of helps me change my mood.”
The St. Olaf campus presented musical networking pathways for Kakitani as well. She’s written percussion pieces for Dave Hagedorn, an artist in residence at St. Olaf College who teaches and plays percussion. Currently, she’s writing a marimba piece for him.
“I have only suggested changes in the music from a technical point of view, not artistic, as her vision is always strong,” Hagedorn said. “The technical practicing aspect for me is a challenge that is well worthwhile, and is influencing other music that I perform. I think this is the way a partnership should work.”
Hagedorn recognizes Kakitani’s Japanese background in the understated components of her pieces, which also contain contemporary influences.
“She definitely has her own voice,” Hagedorn said. “You can hear that she has studied a number of different composers and has integrated a number of different styles into her own composition skills … The historical scales and melodies ground the music in the past, but then her ways of moving forward are really innovative and colorful.”
During the fall 2018 semester at St. Olaf, Kakitani participated in a collegiate choir directed by Anton Armstrong. This provided Kakitani with a new perspective of instrumentalists, who played off to her side rather than directly in her line of vision. Although she doesn’t consider herself a singer, Kakitani said she loved the opportunity and wants to write choir music in the future.
A map of music
As she composes a string quartet piece for the Bridge Chamber Music Festival, she’s begun using a composing method that involves visualizing colors to represent the emotions expressed in a piece. She calls it mapping.
“It doesn’t make sense to other people,” Kakitani said with a laugh.
When she’s not envisioning how her music might look, she writes what she hears in her head or as she plays notes on her piano. No matter the method she uses, Kakitani said she needs to be flexible, in case one of her ideas doesn’t work out the way she planned.
“That could put me in a box,” she said.
Kakitani believes anyone can learn to write music if they try. She includes music composition in her piano lessons for children, and based on her observations, they don’t need much help writing their own tunes.
In her own experience of writing music, Kakitani said, “there’s always room for editing.”
While some of her pieces come easily, others are more challenging. Sometimes the editing continues even after she’s premiered a piece.
Recently, Kakitani began recording on a calendar how much she writes each day. If she doesn’t reach her goal of 30 seconds to one minute of music, she denies herself a treat, like a glass of wine, at the end of the day.
“I took so long to finish music, but I decided recently I have to write quickly because I want to produce more music,” said Kakitani.
Kakitani said nature inspires many titles for her songs while others she named after books. A popular piece called “Islands in the Stream” she named after the Ernest Hemingway novel.
Inspiration for one of her favorites, called “Bumblebee Garden,” came to Kakitani on a hot day in August as she admired the pearly pink cornflowers and fluttering butterflies in her mother-in-law’s garden.
Incorporating her personal emotions and experiences into her music, the selection “Interpersonal Communication” came to Kakitani while walking in the middle of the night, feeling anxious about life.
As she looks to the future, “anxious” isn’t a word that describes Kakatini’s outlook so much as eager. She wants to start a new project with a new band, maybe producing a mix of classical and modern music with jazz. She also wants to complete more recordings, now that she has funding from the McKnight Fellowship.
“I haven’t decided on the exact instruments or anything, but it’s very exciting to record again,” Kakitani said. “I was always trying to write, and now I write for different instruments and different people.”