PORTRAITS: TORCH program breaks barriers to student success

Not every student at Northfield Public Schools has a supportive family encouraging them to graduate, the money to buy textbooks for college classes or parents who know how to navigate the post-secondary education system.
That’s where Northfield’s TORCH (Tackling Obstacles and Raising College Hopes) program steps in.
The program was founded in 2005 as a reaction to the 36% high school graduation rate of Latino students in Northfield, compared to more than 90% of non-Latinos.
In the nearly 15 years since, TORCH has grown to serve not only students of color, but also low-income students and first-generation college students — identities that often overlap. The original cohort of 17 high school seniors is now a group of more than 400 students in middle school through college and beyond.
Support and empower
Tessa Kiesow, high school TORCH director, has a simple definition for the program: “Our mission is to support and empower youth in Northfield, helping them graduate from high school and pursue future goals.”
There’s a lot contained in that single statement, since TORCH’s services look different for each student who opts into the program. Some students want help applying for financial aid at a four-year college, while others may be focusing on passing a single class.
Not all students are aiming for a bachelor’s degree, either. TORCH prides itself on keeping doors open to all students, whether their path is four-year college, community college, starting a career or joining the military.
When TORCH first reaches out to qualifying sixth-graders, they’re not necessarily thinking about which college they want to attend, if any. But staff soon found that when they waited until high school to begin conversations about grade point average, attendance and homework completion, it was often too late to change unproductive habits.
“It’s more about learning what it means to be your best as a student, and then forming those connections that will help you stay engaged in school,” said Kiesow.
Research shows that students either drop out or lose connection with school at transition times, such as between middle and high school, making TORCH’s interactions with younger students key to its mission.
The program also works to get students signed up for sports, summer camps and other activities, including service learning trips and volunteering opportunities. Sometimes, it’s a matter of helping a student fill out the proper forms to join a sports team; other times, it’s about encouraging students to help out at local retirement centers to facilitate a sense of community both within and outside of school.
In high school, the focus shifts to graduation and the years that follow. Program staff take students on college visits and help with the application or financial aid process. Since TORCH works with students anywhere on the academic spectrum, a session in the TORCH office is not one-size-fits-all.
“We’ll have a student that’s at the top of their class come into the office and work on a competitive scholarship application, and then we’ll have a student that’s at the bottom of their class come in to just try and pass chemistry,” said Kiesow.
TORCH also encourages students to access Post-Secondary Enrollment Options classes, which provide an opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school.
Across Minnesota, students from low-income families take advantage of PSEO at a much lower rate than affluent families, said Kiesow. But in Northfield, the rate of low-income students taking PSEO is close to 20%.
“We’re coordinating and facilitating everything that eventually is going to get those students off to college with less that they have to pay for, freeing up their schedule so that they can do things like study abroad, maybe double-major,” said Kiesow.
‘Go ahead and go forward’
One of these PSEO students was Nadine Bartolo, Northfield High School class of 2013.
Bartolo first connected with TORCH in ninth grade. She remembers then-coordinator Beth Berry driving students to visit colleges, showing extra support to Bartolo and other peers whose parents didn’t attend college.
TORCH proved vital during Bartolo’s senior year of high school, when she became pregnant with her first child. The extra challenges of pregnancy and childcare made it difficult for Bartolo to focus on schoolwork and PSEO classes.
During this time, Bartolo was visiting the TORCH office at least three times a week to stay on track. When Bartolo went into labor earlier than expected, Berry personally contacted her PSEO teachers to let them know — years later, this simple gesture still has an impact on Bartolo.
“Not only did they help me school-wise, but I was going through a tough phase with family issues, and they also served as emotional support when I really needed,” she said.
Now 24 years old, Bartolo will finish her associate’s degree this summer. TORCH staff had reached out to Bartolo and other alumni about two years ago, inviting them back into the fold with the newly formed Northfield Community College Collaborative.
Through the collaborative, students complete in-person classes through Riverland Community College, which are transferable to any Minnesota state college or university.
Last year, 32 students accessed courses, according to Katie Theis, TORCH alumni services director. Offering classes in Northfield eliminates the transportation or childcare challenges that may otherwise prevent their students from obtaining an associate’s degree, said Theis.
Bartolo was initially reluctant to go back to school as an adult, but she said TORCH’s support made the decision easier. Now, she’s working full-time while taking classes through Normandale Community College, with the end goal of becoming a math teacher.
“I think that the older you get it’s a little more intimidating to back to school and start,” said Bartolo. “Going back to school shouldn’t have an age limit. If you’re passionate, go ahead and go forward.”
Changing the narrative
TORCH staff have heard many students tell them that without the program, they wouldn’t have stayed in school.
What separates TORCH from a regular academic tutoring program, said Theis, is its focus on relationships.
“If they’re getting all Ds in classes, there’s most likely something going on outside of school that we can navigate and approach, whether that’s food insecurity, mental health care and so on. Without that relationship building, they might fall through the cracks,” said Theis.
When students, especially middle schoolers, meet staff in the TORCH office, the conversation often centers on seemingly mundane topics like what music a student likes.
Building these relationships early on earns trust, making it easier when it’s time to have a more high-stakes conversation.
“Students see it as a safe space, and we give them freedom, and we give them snacks and there’s a couch, so the atmosphere in the room feels informal and puts the students at ease,” said Kiesow. “It allows us to sneak in the fact that we need to do some algebra.”
TORCH has two designated offices, one each at the middle and high schools. Two full-time staff work in each, along with two AmeriCorps Promise Fellows and interns or volunteers from St. Olaf and Carleton.
Last year, the average TORCH student had more than 40 interactions with a staff member, according to Theis, adding up to a total of 18,000 individual interactions with students and families.
“Being an independent entity but also being in the schools every day really affords us a great working relationship with students. They really feel confident coming to us and getting onto what are the barriers that are getting in the way of their success,” said Kiesow.
Along the way, TORCH receives funding from an extensive list of backers, including WINGS (Women in Northfield Giving Support), St. John’s Lutheran Church, Northfield Shares, the Intervention for College Attendance Grant Program (through the Minnesota Office of Higher Education) and others.
Students can also access a revolving loan fund through TORCH, which aims to reduce the smaller barriers that keep students from attending classes or staying in school. A student may receive $150 for textbooks or a laptop, or scholarships toward the $400 driver’s education course.
Out of the 30 TORCH alumni who graduated in 2015, more than one-third have gone on to earn a bachelor’s or associate’s degree — a long way from the days when only one-third of Latino students would even graduate high school. In 2018, Northfield High School’s Latino graduation rate was up to 93%, according to the Minnesota Department of Education.
For TORCH’s students, supports like weekly meetings, rides to college visits and textbook scholarships are far more than small gestures. Graduates like Bartolo aren’t alone in their gratitude to the program.
Much of TORCH’s work lies in changing the narratives surrounding disadvantaged students that permeate the culture, encouraging students to think beyond what society tells them they can’t do.
“There was a need for a culture shift in Northfield, so that the Latinx students and other students of color are seen as equally capable an bright and have as much potential, “said Kiesow. “And that’s one thing we’ve seen and we’re still trying to work in, is building up students and having them feel like they are part of the Northfield community.”