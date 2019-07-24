In 2000, small U.S. retail stores were feeling the pinch from the continued growth of major retailers such as Walmart and Target.
That same year in Northfield, the Northfield Downtown Development Corp. was founded to help keep in place the feel of the historic downtown district and ensure it remains a vital and successful part of the city.
Nineteen years later, it’s full speed ahead in a time of extensive business presence downtown and a state designation that could help it further blossom.
NDDC began in time of economic change
The state of small-town downtown districts was in flux 19 years ago as big box stores took an aggressive approach to maximizing their market share.
“This was at a time when big box stores in the country were going full bore and snapping up real estate all over the place and competing with small businesses,” said NDDC board member Dan Bergeson.
Local developer Brett Reese, Carleton College Professor Bardwell Smith, then-Mayor Keith Covey and local architect Jim Brocker founded the 501 (C) (3) organization to ensure the viability of the downtown district.
Since then, the nonprofit has supported, strengthened and grown the district. It has consisted of business owners and building owners and engaged residents.
One of the biggest programs the NDDC has taken part in has been its leading role in refurbishing and revamping more than 20 bike pole banners since 2005 along the downtown district. Thanks to their creation and funding by NDDC initiatives, holiday decoration banners, lighted snowflakes and banners symbolizing the Defeat of Jesse James Days are all in place downtown, giving it a welcoming and cohesive feel.
The organization received a grant from Valspar Corp. for paint to refurbish downtown Riverwalk railings and played a major initial role in the implementation of downtown bicycle racks and benches.
All of those initiatives were undertaken by the NDDC because other organizations did not plan to address them, Bergeson said. He estimated the NDDC has either raised or initiated fundraising efforts for between $35,000 and $50,000 to improve the vitality of downtown Northfield. The city of Northfield has a contract for services with the city that pays the NDDC $35,000 per year from 2018-20 for its work.
Earlier this decade, the NDDC helped successfully fight the proposed closing of the downtown post office building, meeting on a weekly basis for about a year.
To NDDC Executive Director Greg Siems, who took the reins in May, the culture of the downtown district has ensured that has taken place.
“The thing that stands out to me about Northfield is that it feels like an experience when you’re coming come down here,” he said. “It’s not like it’s just an economic transaction. You can go to one store, hop over to another store, grab something to eat, grab a coffee with somebody. If you’re from here, you probably know the people who own the shops. It looks nice thanks to all of the [historic] preservation, the thoughtful planning that has gone into that.”
Today, with continued change, this time with the advent of online shopping, the culture is ensuring in-person, small downtown shops remain.
“We have a community that is incredibly supportive of the businesses down here,” Bergeson said. “We have a large number of family-owned businesses that have been in operation for 30 years, and people in town love that aspect of Northfield.”
That list includes the Pitsavas family, who have owned Basil’s Pizza since 1960. Quality Bakery has been open since 1949.
Outsiders see the downtown district as successful because of the enjoyment Main Street businesses get from working together. That is seen as growing buzz and benefiting the district.
The downtown district has traditionally had few vacancies, and most buildings are occupied or rented. That is seen as a good thing, but it can present some challenges because vacancies are needed for new businesses or business expansion projects. The city has advantages, including two highly decorated colleges in St. Olaf and Carleton, which brings in performers, speakers, students and their families, who shop and eat downtown.
“There’s just a constant flow of human activity down there,” Bergeson said.
In early 2018, the NDDC, Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce, Northfield Convention and Visitors Bureau and Northfield Enterprise Center relocated their offices into the same building, at 16 Bridge Square. The entities share rent costs, front desk reception, phones, office equipment and other items.
“All four organizations have been working toward this long-term goal, and it finally happened,” Bergeson said. “We have subsequently been experiencing many more opportunities for collaboration. As you can imagine, communication between the economic development partners is much easier and occurs much more frequently. The Chamber helps the NDDC with the Downtown Taste Tour and the NDDC helps the Chamber with Winter Walk. We all promote each other’s activities on our social media platforms.”
State recognition garnered
Downtown Northfield was designated a Minnesota Main Street earlier this year, giving the NDDC access to funding, technical resources and consultant services from the statewide group. Northfield joined a small list of cities who have earned such designation, including Winona, Red Wing, Faribault, New Ulm and Owatonna.
The program relies on a four-point approach: Economic vitality, design, promotion and organization.
“For a place like Northfield that already has a lot of those things going on already, I think it helps bring them all together under one, cohesive format that can help unite all these different formats and give them a little bit more direction and sort of improve their collective impact over time,” Siems said.
Filling out the application was a community effort. Organizers enlisted support from the mayor, City Council, Chamber of Commerce and other community organizations.
The NDDC will receive consultant services as part of the designation, which could include assisting businesses needing architectural consulting or nonprofits seeking help with grant writing or sourcing.
To Preservation Alliance of Minnesota Rural Programs Manager Serena Sira Otabi, downtown Northfield has set itself apart from other similar-sized communities. She mentioned coffee shops, bakeries and breweries that line the district.
“Northfield is definitely one of our, in terms of historic preservation, the preservation or integrity of their old buildings in downtown, is pretty high here compared to some communities,” she said.
Otabi sees Northfield’s downtown development success as possible benefits to other communities.
“I think that is one of the most valuable assets that Northfield can bring to other communities and also be able to take back, learn from like a Mankato or a Red Wing, or even small communities like Wabasha, or like a Winona,” she said.
Thanks to the designation, $30,000 in grant funding has been secured for a two-year stretch, enabling the city to recruit artists to Northfield to install public art in the downtown district and put on performances and visual art.
‘The stores feed off each other’
On a cloudy Thursday afternoon in late June, Douglas Ouimette was in the middle of a more than 12-hour shift leading Quality Bakery in downtown Northfield.
The bakery celebrates 70 years this year, and Ouimette credits the culture of downtown Northfield with helping keep the establishment open. His father-in-law, Ed Klinkhammer, founded the store. Today, Ouimette and his wife, Susan, operate it.
“Northfield has always liked the downtown,” he said. “People have always made sure that the downtown remains vital and healthy.”
‘The sky’s the limit’
After leaving the director position at Vision 2020 in Austin in January 2018, Siems came to Northfield, accepting a role as assistant director for the Institute for Freedom & Community at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
A short time later, however, Siems became aware of how much he missed the level of constant community connectivity he had in Austin.
“I just didn’t realize how cool it was to be so embedded in the community that way,” Siems said.
He soon got a second chance at that, assuming the NDDC executive director role in May.
“It just felt like a really fun vibrant place to be,” Siems said. “Having an office right on Bridge Square, being able to hang out with people from the Chamber, from the NEC and the businesses downtown. I am a millennial, so I feel like I am representative of my generation in that sense. I wanted to be where the action was.”
An Iowa City, Iowa, native, Siems, 29, wants to build the NDDC as a hub, a resource for the downtown and downtown business community. The organization will host a workshop this fall in association with the University of Minnesota on business expansion.
“The sky’s the limit, I think,” Siems said. “With the amount of resources that we have floating around this community, there’s no reason that we shouldn’t have the best Minnesota Main Street program in the state.”