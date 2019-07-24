Three Links Marks 120th Anniversary — Since 1899
From the start of our heritage in 1899 as an orphanage known as the Minnesota Odd Fellows Home to throughout our 120-year history, Three Links has evolved to serve the changing health care needs of the Northfield area community as a non-profit organization. Today, our continuum of care and services are on three campuses: the Three Links Campus and Millstream Commons Assisted Living in Northfield and the Villages of Lonsdale in Lonsdale.
Our ever-evolving services and living options include adult day activities, home care, independent senior living apartments, assisted living, transitional care, skilled nursing care center, memory care, end-of-life care suites and more. Our services are framed around our mission to create peace of mind for those we serve. Our commitment to our individual residents is evident in our core values of community, accountability, respect and empathy
1891 – Northfield Selected as Location for Home:
A decision was made by the Grand Lodge to build a home for orphans. A Home Board of Directors was chosen and articles of incorporation prepared. The first board members were Gideon S. Ives, A. L. Bolton and C. M. Sprague.
The Home Board of Directors inspected several sites, including Winona, Minneapolis, Montevideo and Owatonna, but selected Northfield as best suited for the home. The Northfield Lodge offered a 120-acre farm owned by Josiah Nutting at the time on the west side of Northfield. It had 80 acres of cultivated land, 40 acres of timber and two artesian wells.
The Board of Directors noted that Northfield’s location near the center of Odd Fellowship in the state at that time and its proximity to the Twin Cities were important. The site was also an important educational center as well-located near public schools, Carleton College and St. Olaf College.
1899 – Minnesota Odd Fellows Home for the Orphaned and Elderly opens after construction of Forest Hall
Incorporated in 1899, the Minnesota Odd Fellows Home (the “Home”) was built on the Nutting Farm site, the location of Three Links today. The canvassing committee was able to raise the necessary $12,000 to purchase the farm and construct the first building of red brick. The cornerstone for Forest Hall, a three-floor dormitory, was laid on June 16. Trains brought over 6,000 visitors to Northfield to tour the new facility. Civic and fraternal dignitaries were on hand to lead the dedication ceremonies.
The Rebekahs of the state accumulated several thousand dollars towards furnishing the building. Several lodges set aside funds for furnishing certain rooms. The first resident arrived on August 2, 1900, an 89-year-old gentleman and Odd Fellow member.
1900 – Northfield’s only hospital
A second connecting building was added and operated as Northfield’s only hospital from 1900-1910. With the opening of the hospital, caring for the elderly became more of a focus.
1923 — Wallace G. Nye Building opens
The Wallace G. Nye Building, named after the past grand masters of the state of Minnesota and 25th mayor of Minneapolis, was opened. The three-story building included a basement and cost $170,000 to build. Five years later, a connecting overpass was built between Forest Hall and the Nye building for $5,000. Over the years, the Nye building was referred to as the main building. At this time, approximately 40 boys and 20 girls along with 40 elderly men and 25 elderly women resided at the home.
1952 – Hospital and infirmary
The third floor of the Wallace G. Nye building was converted to a hospital and infirmary at a cost of $48,000. The third floor featured 31 rooms comfortably furnished rooms within the west wing. The east wing was equipped for residents needing hospital care.
1957 — Orphanage closes; care shifts to the elderly
By 1953, the Home had reared 421 orphan children and cared for 783 elderly men and women since opening. The census at the Home in 1953 was 86 elderly adults and five children. In 1957, the last remaining children in the Home left. The Minnesota Odd Fellows Home began caring exclusively for the elderly.
1958 – Gideon S. Ives Memorial Nursing Home
The Gideon S. Ives Memorial building, named after the first grand master and mayor of St. Peter, opened and housed administrative offices, an auditorium and v-shaped wing known as the George W. Weber Memorial, for nursing home residents. Cost was approximately $450,000. At this time, approximately 140 residents were cared for each day, including 75 in nursing care and 65 in boarding care.
1964 – Home sells the farm
Due to the cost of operation and changing methods, the Home discontinued farming. The acreage was sold for commercial development in Northfield, including Fairway Foods and RytWay Packaging. The resulting funds were used for new construction and building improvements. The farm animals and equipment the Home raised and maintained were sold at an auction. At this time, the Home cared for 130 residents, 87 women and 43 men. The average age of each resident was 81. There were 48 full-time employees and 30 part-time employees. To date, 1,270 residents had made their home at the Odd Fellows Home.
1969 – Odd Fellows Lodge
The Odd Fellows Lodge Hall was constructed at the corner of Highway 19 and Odd Fellows Lane. The Lodge was primarily used for Odd Fellows and Rebekahs meetings.
Early 1970s – Significant changes to campus
Leadership of the Odd Fellows Home sold 55 acres of land to the city of Northfield in 1973 for $175,382. This included the pavilion and wooded area which became Odd Fellows Park. Approximately 15 acres remained and still do today. Strict government regulations forced the closing and demolition of the oldest of the buildings, including the razing of the main building in 1974.
1974 — Nursing home
A building was added to the nursing home build in 1958. It included 80 resident rooms, a secure unit for those with dementia, kitchen, dining room, activity room, beauty shop, maintenance department and support services. This was to be paid for in 40 years through an F.H.A. loan of $1.94 million.
1975-Three Links Apartments
Three Links Apartments opened in 1975 to provide living options for individuals age 62 or older and/or with disabilities. The apartments feature 84 units, off-street parking and community spaces.
1981 – Young World Day Care
Young World, a children’s day care center, was opened for the children of employees and also used by the community. The center was licensed for 78 children and promoted interaction between residents and children. Young World was in operation for 17 years.
1987 – Vital Link
Vital Link Adult Day Care (known as Three Links Adult Day Services today) opened. It was and still is one of the very few services offering adult day services in southern Minnesota. Designed to provide a break during the day to caregivers, Adult Day Services offers an opportunity for older adults to socialize with their peers, participate in meaningful activities and obtain nursing supervision if needed.
1989 – Name changes to Three Links Care Center
Odd Fellows Home name was changed to Three Links Care Center. The new name reflected the collective services and diverse clientele. A special care unit, Pathways, was created for people living with severe dementia.
1992 – Fellowship Residence
The Fellowship Residence, featuring board and lodge rooms, was added as an alternative to nursing home living.
1993 – Home Care
Home Care Link (known as Three Links Home Care) began offering home health care services to board and lodge clients, campus apartment residents and the surrounding community.
1994 & 1997 – The Cottages
In 1994, Friendship Manor (known as Cottage East today) was built as an adult foster care home. It was designed to provide a housing alternative for older adults exhibiting the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
A sister building to Friendship Manor, the Cottage (known as Cottage West today), opened to offer non-institutional care to those with memory loss. The Cottage features 10 bedrooms and provides personalized care in a home-like setting. With housing offices and a classroom in its lower level, it was, and still is, the site of training for employees.
1998 – Park Ridge Apartments
Park Ridge Apartments opened to provide living options for individuals age 62 or older and/or with disabilities. The apartments feature 20 units, off-street parking and community spaces.
1999 – Care Center Renovation
Three Links Care Center embarked on an extensive replacement and renovation project of its nursing home. New construction focused on providing for those who needed only short-term care for rehabilitation as well as for those with dementia. All existing areas of the nursing home were remodeled. The cost for the project was $7.2 million. A year later, new administrative offices, lobby, chapel, dining area, nurses’ stations, rehabilitation therapy unit, gift shop and Pathways areas were opened.
2005 – Millstream Commons and Reflections Care Suites
Millstream Commons, a 44-unit assisted living complex in downtown Northfield, opened, featuring studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments for older adults who wish to remain as independent as possible.
Reflections Care Suites opened on the Three Links campus, offering end-of-life and respite care featuring eight private, spacious suites in a home-like setting.
2008 – Cottage on Forest
Cottage on Forest opened on the Three Links campus adjacent to Reflections. Cottage on Forest, providing memory care, features 12 private bedrooms with spacious common areas for residents and families.
2010 – The Villages of Lonsdale
The Villages of Lonsdale, operated by Three Links, opened in Lonsdale. The 56-unit complex offers independent, assisted living and memory care and spacious common places in a home-like setting.
2019 – Purchase of The Villages of Lonsdale
Three Links purchased the Villages of Lonsdale from Lonsdale Senior Housing and assumed full operations of the complex in Lonsdale.