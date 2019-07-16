The city of Northfield is taking a multi-pronged approach to preventing cyber attacks.
Businesses and cities like Atlanta, Baltimore have been taken hostage in recent years by hackers who gained access to their systems. Some have decided to pay the ransom demanded by the hackers, while others opt not to. The situations have left each organization with significant losses and breached data.
Northfield City Administrator Ben Martig said the city is committed to finding innovative ways to increase technology communication efficiencies but is balancing that with the need to be secure in using technology.
He noted hacker attacks could come from external sources, like criminals, viruses, phishing scams and malware. The threat, however, can also come internally from disgruntled or untrained employees.
One area of security the city focuses on is keeping servers, laptops and desktop computers safe from threats. Restrictions to information deemed sensitive are in place, and consistent updates and training take place. Passwords have become more sophisticated to protect the identity of employees.
Martig said the city has daily hits on its firewall, a program continually monitoring intrusions into the system, from people or organizations in China and Russia trying to monitor weak points. Northfield has email and spam filters as cyber criminals become more sophisticated in trying to breach the network.
Martig noted, however, that criminals are finding ways to manipulate emails to make it appear that the receiver is getting the message from someone they know.
The city conducts independent scanning of systems and internal testing, along with software packages, to ensure there are no breaches. Cyber security audits take place to find hidden, unknown vulnerabilities. Testing also occurs, during which emails are sent to employees to make sure they are not clicking on fraudulent emails.
The fight against hackers has changed how the public sends emails to city staff. Because of bots frequently sending spam to city staff, the public must fill out a form before sending emails.
The city has three full-time IT staff, including IT Director Kurt Wolf, who handles IT needs, including computer and network security. IT staff are sent to regular training to keep up with evolving technology. The city has adopted an approach that unless personal information like Social Security numbers is needed, they do not ask for such information as a precaution.
Although Martig said a data breach can never be fully prevented, he believes Northfield has a robust security plan and has invested in IT staff, hardware and training to prevent against such an attack.
Councilor Brad Ness noted that an insurance agent he has attended seminars on the subject and that it is hard to keep ahead of attackers. But he spoke highly of IT staff, including Wolf, who Ness said “does a fantastic job of keeping up with that and keeping city information safe and secure.”
Fellow Councilor David DeLong noted the increased complexity he has seen in his passwords and the outreach staff provide to him on keeping his personal information safe.
“In judging from some of the threat training I’ve received at work, I’m not on the computer either at work or with the city, but it could be that I am blissfully ignorant, but it trickles down,” he said of data security information provided by the city. “We get emails and updates. We’re kept up to date. I would say I am satisfied with IT.”