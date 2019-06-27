The Northfield City Council is in the preliminary stages of considering adding sidewalk on community spaces, including near St. Dominic School.
One of the spaces where the council discussed putting a sidewalk during a study session earlier this month was on Spring Street from Greenvale Avenue to the school.
“I still am interested in just adding a portion of sidewalk along Spring Street north there from Greenvale just to the entrance of St. Dominic School,” said Mayor Rhonda Pownell. She cited the high volume of children who attend the school as a reason for sidewalks.
Some of the high priority spots identified in a recent sidewalk prioritization survey presented at the meeting included Woodley Street near Highway 3, space near Northfield High School, Presidential Drive, Constitutional Drive and a segment along Highland Avenue and Ivanhoe Drive.
The possible routes were graded on two-point scoring system. Factors that played into the scoring included the route’s proximity to schools or colleges, an equity rating (areas where there was the largest Hispanic population), total population, rental density and overall equity.
Councilor Brad Ness noted the council has not finalized which spots will take top priority. Generally, sidewalk repair projects are done with street projects, but the city is trying to get some needed segments done without corresponding street work.
The document is considered internal planning at this point.
Northfield City Engineer David Bennett said the study is online, and the city will refine the plan and is deciding the projects it will conduct over the next five years and beyond.
State law does not allow cities to fund sidewalk projects like streetwork. Sidewalk projects done near roadwork can be bonded with the street project, but standalone sidewalk projects cannot be bonded for.
The city says sidewalk implementation relates to safety by getting pedestrians off streets.
The city implemented the Safe Routes to School program a decade ago, which was meant to improve safety, reduce traffic and improve air quality near schools through evaluate underlying issues, teach children and their parents bicycle, pedestrian and traffic safety skills, encourage events and activities to spark interest in walking and biking to school, ensure initiatives benefit all demographic groups, deter unsafe driver, bicycle and pedestrian behavior and install signage, crosswalks, signals and other devices to improve safety.
Councilor Suzie Nakasian said Northfield is the middle of an evolution in implementing sidewalks after state research showed such work was highly sought after by millennials and seniors. She said it does not cost much to add sidewalk work to street projects, adding there is a payoff to it because it allows more pedestrians to travel safely.
“It’s a vision worth pursuing,” she said.
In an email Thursday, Pownell said she was concerned about pedestrian safety for children on Woodley Street between Division Street and Highway 3.
"There aren't any continuous sidewalks for those kids that live in that area to walk to get to the High School, Bridgewater or the Middle School, even though they live in close proximity to those schools," she said. "Additionally, ensuring that there are safe routes for all of our kids and schools is really important. Unfortunately, we don't have a Safe Routes to School plan for St. Dominic school."
To Pownell, although most routes to school are safe, a section of North Spring Street between Greenvale Avenue and St. Dominic School is wider and could accommodate a sidewalk.
"There's no continuous sidewalk on this road, and many people walk along that roadway," she said. "It's also adjacent to several high-density housing units as well as St. Dominic School."
She spoke highly of the work staff is doing to analyze data in gaps in the sidewalk system to ensure they look at prioritization based on equity, density and traffic volume.
"My hope is that there will be an opportunity to share the planned walking and bicycling prioritization map broadly with the community to get their input in advance of adoption," Pownell said.