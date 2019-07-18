Northfield residents are advised to filter manganese from the water infants drink.
The recommendation, announced Thursday in a city press release, pertains to children one years old or younger. The Minnesota Department of Health has set new guidance levels for manganese in drinking water for that age range. For infants who drink tap water or formula made from tap water, the level is considered 100 micrograms per liter or less.
“For infants who never drink tap water or formula made from tap water and everyone in your household over 1 year old, the level is 300 micrograms per liter or less,” the city stated.
In a press release, the city said homeowners can remove manganese by carbon filter, a distillation system or distilled water, through a water filtration system, by a reverse osmosis water system or water softener.
The city, in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Health, took water samples June 20 as part of routine drinking water testing. Results are expected within the next two to three months.
The release states the city expects manganese results to be slightly over 100 micrograms per liter based on samples taken in 2012.
Per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, public water systems are not required to treat for manganese within drinking water. The substance is considered naturally occurring in drinking water and can be found in rocks and soil.