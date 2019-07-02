More than an acronym: St. Dominic School expands STEM program across grade levels

For Kelly Lynn Stanton-Nutt, STEM is an acronym that's more than the sum of its parts.
The term — referring to science, technology, engineering and mathematics — may seem like a redundant concept, since schools are already teaching these subjects.
But Stanton-Nutt, art teacher and STEM specialist at St. Dominic School, has turned it into a unique program that combines one or more of these topics with higher-order thinking skills like problem-solving, creativity and collaboration.
Students at St. Dominic still take regular science and math classes, reading textbooks and solving math problems. A few times a week, they also get STEM time, which looks nothing like traditional textbook learning.
During STEM time, students might test solar ovens in the afternoon sun in an attempt to make s'mores program robots to knock down rows of dominoes or design carriers that keep plants stable, watered and well-lit for days at a time.
An expanding program
Three years ago, the program was for students entering kindergarten, then later expanded to cover up to second grade, and finally up through fifth grade.
The biggest change, however, will come during the 2019–20 school year. Since 1978, seventh- and eighth-graders have split their time between the preschool through eighth-grade private Catholic school and the Northfield Middle School. St. Dominic covered language arts, religion, general music, physical education and social studies, then sent middle schoolers over to the public school for science, math, health and other electives, which it lacked the supplies and staff to teach.
Now, St. Dominic has hired a part-time teacher for Algebra One and Two. State science standards are changing so that schools don't necessarily need specific geoscience or life science teachers, as long as schools cover the standards somewhere between sixth and eighth grade, meaning St. Dominic's current middle school teachers can share the teaching load.
The school will continue its non-STEM middle school programs, but will now be able to blend the grades, teaching history to seventh- and eighth-graders one year and geography the next. The only program St. Dominic can't cover will be band; even electives like cooking or sewing may be on the schedule next year.
Seventh/eighth-grade teacher Kelli Helgeson is excited to take advantage of the time saved by eliminating the bus period each day.
"Before, when they were transitioning back and forth between buildings, I didn't have enough time for them to go volunteer," Helgeson said. "There's more actual academic minutes, more instructional time."
The school is getting a little extra support from a $7,500 grant awarded in April by the Minnesota Independent School Forum, which will help cover the costs of curriculum and equipment for both the middle school program and the existing elementary STEM program, including cooking supplies, sewing machines, science kits and more. It'll also help fund training to get teachers acclimated to the new equipment.
"It's one thing to throw a bunch of equipment into the building," Stanton-Nutt said. "It's another to say, 'We're know that teachers are busy. We're going to make sure you know how to use it, and you're excited to use it, otherwise it's going to get put in a corner.'"
STEM in real life
Middle schoolers taking science will still work on observational nature journals, read about geoscience and meet the same statewide standards as students in public middle schools. After all, most of the experiment-heavy work requiring technical equipment like bunsen burners or dissection tools happens in high school, Stanton-Nutt said.
But St. Dominic middle schoolers will combine their STEM with community engagement, taking the program a step further. Plans are already in place for students to work at the city of Northfield's water treatment facility, which expects a need to double its capacity by 2033. Students will learn about the filtration system and propose their own ideas about repurposing grey water — water from baths, sinks and household appliances — which the city currently doesn't use.
"It's a great time to put ideas into their heads," Stanton-Nutt said. "It gets them thinking about how they interact with utilities in our community, and how they can be a voice of change."
Other potential projects include engineering toiletry bags for the Community Action Center's transitional housing services, working with the food shelf to promote healthy eating choices and making frozen treats with the founders of St. Olaf grad-founded JonnyPops.
At younger grade levels, students begin STEM experiments with storybooks that turn a real-life engineering problem into an easy-to-read narrative. The classic egg-drop experiment becomes a quest to design protective cases so that Jack can safely collect the golden eggs laid by the goose in "Jack and the Beanstalk." Other stories tackle topics like getting clean water in Botswana, adding an element of multicultural education to STEM.
The technology piece of STEM has also made its way into the rest of the classrooms. Gone is the computer lab with desktop computers lined up in rows; now, each St. Dominic student gets an iPad loaded with the same apps used at Northfield Middle School.
This makes things easier for students who graduate from St. Dominic and head to public high schools. But it also makes learning more immersive along the way, said teachers.
Sixth-grade teacher Lori Beumer uses the iPads to enhance social studies lessons. In lessons about Native American history, students can listen to authentic voices tell their stories through audio recordings. Since the textbook is stored on the device, students can also access a wider range of interactive content.
"It's always best to be able to go there, but you just don't have enough time in a day," Beumer said. "But you can pull up maps and pictures, so you're able to readily use internet for something as simple as that."
Northfield's other elementary schools are also embracing the ideas of STEM, with students learning basic coding, engineering classroom structures and blending technology into the classroom.
Among those leading the charge is Greenvale Park Community School, an afterschool and evening program.
Interactive activities are key to the STEM programs, said Savannah Stuckmayer, Community School coordinator. A recent class had kids making their own board games, blending literacy and critical thinking skills. Others participate in a STEM or coding club.
The other popular STEM activity is a family science night, where kids and families work together to rotate through activities like circuit boards, Sharpie tie-dye, slingshot airplanes and mini animations.
Since the Community School is a state grant-funded program, the Minnesota Department of Education encourages STEM-related activities. But it's more than that, Stuckmayer said — it's about letting students discover their potential through things they already enjoy.
"Kids in general really love things where they can work with their hands and build things," she said. "I think kids in general are so much smarter than people give them credit for."
STEM is present throughout Northfield schools, but St. Dominic is the only one dedicating time for a specific STEM period during the regular school day, as far as Stanton-Nutt is aware. And while the trend is often to incorporate STEM starting with older grades, St. Dominic did the opposite.
"We're one of the few programs starting at the bottom and growing with the kids," said Stanton-Nutt.
Learning through failure
A pillow in Stanton-Nutt's STEM classroom is printed with the phrase "Mistakes are proof that you're trying." It's a nod to the larger ideas taught in STEM, beyond the coding and building, that apply to any student, even if they never touch a robot or run an experiment again after graduation.
"Learning through failure is a big part of how the STEM program works. That's how inventions happen. That's how change happens. Just getting them into that mindset that if at first you don't succeed, you do get to try again in this room," Stanton-Nutt said.
She compared the step-by-step process of collecting data, organizing it and figuring out how to use it in STEM to writing a paper, pointing out how the concepts translate across curricula.
These skills have value regardless of what careers students eventually pursue, they said. And even when students may take jobs that don't even exist today, learning to think is universal. Especially when it keeps kids excited about in schoolwork.
"Are we keeping our kids' imaginations going in a society that seems so bent on testing, testing, testing? I think it's critical that we create creative problem-solvers, because that is the key to the future," Stanton-Nutt said. "I know it seems small, that we're doing this in this tiny little room, but I really am thinking big picture."