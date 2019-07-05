Through the years, Tiana and Logan Wells have become better adjusted.
Aramis Wells, Tiana's husband and Logan's father, has a penchant for photography, and more specifically, a tendency to wander off and stare at a specific aspect of nature for hours while trying to capture a photo that's to his liking.
"Ten minutes of looking out at a waterfall, that’s pretty good for me," Tiana said, "and then I’m wanting to get back in the car and go somewhere else, whereas Aramis can spend forever looking at the same waterfall from a different angle, up high, down low. We learned really quick to bring bags of snacks and coffee or water and books galore."
Sometimes even the contents of the bag aren't enough to entertain them for long enough, sending Tiana and Logan off to a coffee shop nearby with instructions from Aramis on when and where he thinks he'll be ready to be picked up.
This is all part of the evolution for Aramis, 41, who's grown increasingly infatuated with photography, specifically landscape photography, through his time living in the Northfield area. He first picked up the craft toward the end of his high school years, back in 1996.
That initial interest was stunted, however, due to the high costs associated with film.
"It was hard to master your art while paying for all this junk film," said Aramis, who lives in Dundas.
Then Aramis and Tiana met back in 2001 and soon welcomed Logan, now 17. Child care zapped much of what was left of Aramis' free time, and as a result pushed photography out of his life. Then, a couple years later, he started working at Malt-O-Meal, and with his first bonus check he purchased a digital camera.
"That got me the taste again, because you could shoot as much as you wanted to free and it was amazing," Aramis said.
Through a love of bartering and Craigslist, Aramis slowly built up his equipment by buying it used and flipping it for a higher price or for a camera he fancied more. Recently, he's added drone photography to his repertoire, which allows him more flexibility to capture what he loves most — nature.
Sure, he says he'll document the occasional event if he's asked, but that's not what scratches his photography itch.
“I love being able to see all the different sites and photography is a good excuse to get there," Aramis said. "To be able to say, ‘Let’s go to Yellowstone.’ Well, is there a reason to go? Yeah, I can take pictures. It’s a good way to justify a trip.”
Those trips are almost always by car as well. For Aramis, it's a way to ease his mind that the equipment he's spent years building up won't be tossed around in an airport.
For Tiana, the incentive for those hours in the car is an opportunity for conversations. That extends to the eventual destination as well.
“For me, it’s where I get to spend time with my son," Tiana said. "It’s usually pretty quiet wherever we go, and I can actually have him, and there’s no cell phones, there’s no Wi-Fi, it really is just, ‘Hey, how you doing today?’ Then after awhile it’s, ‘Oh, man, do we have keys to the car and can we go to a coffee shop?’”
This summer, those trips are set to skyrocket, although Logan might not be along for the ride as much. He'll spend a few months in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, as a counselor at a Boy Scouts camp, which frees up acres of time for trips.
Typically, through a combination of work, in addition to Aramis serving as an on-call fire fighter with the Northfield Fire Department and spending time working on the Rice County Planning Commission, there are not a lot of free weekends to pack up and escape.
With one less serving on the plate, Aramis and Tiana are freer to get away this summer.
“He’s now to the age of where he doesn’t really care if mom and dad come and visit that much," Aramis said. "He enjoys his friends there, and it’s not stressful to go to this big scary camp with all these strangers.”
The photography bug has never infected Tiana or Logan the way it has Aramis, but they still enjoy the journey it takes to reach a spot Aramis deems is far enough off the beaten path to snap a photo that's worthwhile.
Those trips have involved countless rides up to the North Shore, where Aramis says there are countless hidden gems only a few minutes away from the attractions that populate guide books.
“All those right in a row on the North Shore, they’re just so stunning and really pretty vacant parks if you get off the mainstream areas," Aramis said. "Even Gooseberry, if you walk a quarter-mile in up the river, there’s no people there even if there’s thousands of people walking the falls. It’s a fun place to go for a day to get away from people and get out in nature.”
That's Aramis' preferred day trip. When asked for his favorite backdrop for a photo, he rambles through wanting to return to Utah's Zion National Park and Arches National Park, and says he might owe Arizona's Grand Canyon another shot in the winter when he can stand to be out in the sun for a longer period of time.
Ultimately, though, Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming remains unchallenged.
“There’s so much there," Aramis said. "You could spend a month there and see new things all day, every day and you’d still have a list of things that you didn’t get to. It’s just such an amazing place. Between that and Tetons, it’s such a large expanse of different things to see.”
With that many potential photos, and Aramis' penchant for extended stays, Tiana and Logan might need to bring a second bag of snacks and books.