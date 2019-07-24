PORTRAITS: Alexis Valeriano's immigrant experience drives the fight for affordable housing

Most Northfielders probably don’t remember the first time they experienced snow falling on their face. Alexis Valeriano does.
It’s a small — yet vivid — reminder of the things that set Valeriano apart from the majority of St. Olaf students.
Valeriano, 23, is entrenched in local advocacy efforts for affordable housing in Northfield, especially for immigrants. For him, it’s more than a worthy cause: it’s a personal one.
For his first six years, Valeriano lived in Tres Palos, a small town on Mexico’s Pacific coast. At six, Valeriano and his sister were brought over the border to join their mother, Elizeth, in Santa Ana, California.
After a year, crowded and cockroach-infested living conditions drove the family to seek housing with an aunt in Northfield. Back in California, language wasn’t a barrier for Valeriano, since the significant Latino population meant nearly everyone spoke Spanish. But in Northfield, he was placed in English as a Second Language classes.
Valeriano remembers picking up English fairly quickly, but he still noticed divides between the school’s Latino and white students.
“I never really connected, and I think one of the causes of that was not that I couldn’t communicate or have jokes with them, but it was the financial factor of like, well, how am I going to get to this person’s house? I don’t even live near them like some of their friends,” Valeriano said.
He graduated from Northfield High School in 2015, the same year he and his family achieved lawful permanent resident status. He credits the TORCH (Tackling Obstacles and Raising College Hopes) program at Northfield Schools with guiding him toward St. Olaf and assisting with the essay, application and financial aid process.
‘Extraordinary integrity’
In middle school, Valeriano also became involved in a mentorship program, through which he was connected to Jim Evans, who served as a guiding figure and the positive male role model Valeriano lacked at home.
Eleven years later, Evans and Valeriano are still connected, long after the program ended. As Evans watched Valeriano mature from a sixth-grader to college student, he has witnessed a growth in interest and drive to find solutions for the social issues he and other Latino people face in Northfield.
It would be easy, said Evans, for an immigrant who has not lived a privileged lifestyle to dwell on these things. And though this background certainly influences Valeriano, Evans noted that he still maintains a sense of hope and strength.
“I think he has extraordinary integrity in every way. His personal choices and integrity and respect for others, it’s really off the charts,” Evans said.
When Valeriano started at St. Olaf, he began his degree interest as a computer scientist before realizing that his interests and volunteer work were more aligned with that of a political scientist.
“It was in response to the political climate at the time, and trying to find a place for the things that I was doing outside of school — which was community building — and computer science wasn’t doing that,” he said.
Like many in town, the 2016 election had a jump-starting effect on Valeriano’s work. Around this time, Evans saw a shift in Valeriano, driving him toward the social issues now fueling his current work.
“The whole 2016 election just, I think, made him change dramatically,” said Evans. “He became much more impassioned, and not surprisingly, I sensed a certain level of anger that the minority community might feel, so I think that’s going to be his life passion.”
While still in high school, Valeriano had begun volunteering with a now-defunct free lunch program for Latino kids, as well as with the Greenvale after-school program, where he still helps out. At St. Olaf, he’s also involved with the Latino student organizations Presente and SOMOS, St. Olaf’s Latin-American organization.
He became and continues to be involved with the Northfield Affordable Housing Task Force and other local groups working to ensure adequate housing for immigrants and low-income residents of Rice County.
Finding a home
It’s a complex issue that Valeriano believes the area has only begun to tackle.
For Valeriano, who has dealt firsthand with the well-documented lack of affordable housing in Northfield and greater Rice County, it’s a personal issue as much as a political one. In 2017, 25 percent of the county’s renters spent half or more of their monthly income on housing, according to the Minnesota Housing Partnership.
A major problem he sees is the separation of Latino residents from the rest of Northfield, since they live mainly on the north side of town. A 20 percent cap on rental housing extends through much of the area around downtown Northfield, roughly between Greenvale Avenue to the north and Woodley Street to the south, limiting the options available to residents who can’t afford to purchase single-family housing.
While many in town acknowledge this, there’s a permeating sense of what he calls “nimbyism” — not in my backyard-ism — in terms of solutions. People want to help, he said, but since rental housing is often linked to ideas of higher crime rates or traffic noise, they’re reluctant to see affordable housing spring up in their own neighborhood.
“I’d say the help is lacking, the urgency is nonexistent. There’s a general idea that there’s a problem and there is an issue, but I do not see any constructive or thought-out idea on how to address the issue,” Valeriano said. “The town needs to know, as a whole, that there are people who are suffering, and they don’t need band-aids such as paying their electricity bill for one month.”
Northfield is often eager to show support through displays, said Valeriano, like a march last year protesting the detention of children at the U.S./Mexico border or the Municipal ID program. For immigrants in Northfield struggling to afford a roof over their family’s heads, he feels these gestures are more symbolic than anything else.
In terms of positive change, Valeriano pointed to a recent countywide housing summit he attended, where some business leaders advocated for an increase in available housing to accommodate a growing workforce, including not only immigrants but all newcomers.
This summer, Valeriano is also working on research with the Rural Immigration Network, which aims to share ideas and information among rural communities, who often face different challenges surrounding immigration than their city neighbors due to their relative isolation.
Through the network, communities share programs and concepts — like the Northfield Municipal ID — along with outcomes, so a town in one state might learn from both the ideas and mistakes of another. As an immigrant who came from one rural town to another, it’s something Valeriano knows well.
“A lot of the work I’m doing is researching rural communities and the actors that are trying to make change in order to welcome immigrants, and how we can make those community builders connect with each other and exchange knowledge or ideas that seem to be working,” Valeriano said.
As an immigrant who overcame financial barriers in order to attend a four-year college, Valeriano said there’s sometimes a disconnect between how people see him and the background that shaped his drive to enact change.
But he plans to continue the fight. After he graduates from St. Olaf in 2020, he has his eye on law school, though no matter what he does, he plans to continue studying immigration and advocating for people like himself.
“It’s not an intellectual fight of, ‘this is why people need affordable housing,’” he said. “It’s personal experience, and that’s why it’s so important to me.”