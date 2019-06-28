The Northfield fireworks display will be at 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July at Northfield Middle School. Viewing areas close to the fireworks display include the Northfield Middle School parking lot and south fields and Tyler Park and the fields north of Jefferson Parkway. According to a press release, the city requests those in attendance not block roads, streets, sidewalks, trails or driveways.
In case of bad weather, an alternate day is scheduled for 10 p.m. July 5 at Northfield Middle School. Check the city’s website or social media accounts for any changes to the schedule.
Northfield city offices will be closed on the Fourth of July in observance of Independence Day, including Northfield Public Library and Northfield Liquor Store.
Additionally, City Hall will have limited staff, and city services, including motor vehicle services, will be closed to the public July 5. Rice County offices inside City Hall will remain open.
Old Memorial Pool will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the Fourth of July.