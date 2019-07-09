Author Jocelyn Green will present a talk, “Bringing the Story in History to Life,” at 6:30 p.m. July 25 at Northfield Public Library. "Between Two Shores," her latest novel, is set in 1759 Montreal, during the Seven Years War.
Jocelyn has written both nonfiction and inspirational historical fiction, including "The Mark of the King; Wedded to War" and "The 5 Love Languages Military Edition," which she coauthored with bestselling author, Dr. Gary Chapman. Her books have garnered starred reviews from Booklist and Publishers Weekly and have been honored with the Christy Award, the Gold Medal from the Military Writers Society of America and the Golden Scroll Award from the Advanced Writers & Speakers Association.
Green will speak about her research and writing process. Books will be available for sale. The program is free and open to the public.