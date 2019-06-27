Purple Door Youth Theater, an education program of the Northfield Arts Guild, will host auditions for the all-student production of "Matilda" from 5–8:30 p.m. July 30 and July 31 at the Northfield Arts Guild, 304 Division St. S., Northfield.
"Matilda" celebrates a precocious young girl who loves to read. When faced by overwhelming obstacles from her family and school, Matilda dares to change her destiny, armed with her vivid imagination and sharp mind. This musical is based on Roald Dahl’s novel of the same name.
Students in grades 4 through 12 from across the region are encouraged to try out for roles and positions on- and off-stage. Actors can view character descriptions and find music to prepare at northfieldartsguild.org. Students interested in working with the technical side of theater are asked to attend the auditions for a technician interview. To sign up for a 30-minute audition or technician interview slot, call 507-645-8877 or visit northfieldartsguild.org/theater/auditions.
A press release states each Purple Door Youth Theater session provides youth with hands-on experience in the many facets of staging a theatrical production, both onstage and backstage; there is a nominal tuition cost. "Matilda" is the eighth production since the program was founded in 2015.
Rehearsals will begin in mid-September, with public performances scheduled for Nov. 21–24 and Nov. 29–Dec. 1 at the Northfield Arts Guild Theater, 411 Third St. W.