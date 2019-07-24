Northfield High School graduate Lucas Halvorson of Lonsdale, a student of the Tippie College of Business, was named to the spring 2019 dean's list at the University of Iowa. Students on the list earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Local student makes dean's list at University of Iowa
