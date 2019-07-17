The following Northfield students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May 2019: Jordan Andreas (Bachelor of Science, marketing communications), Shelby Callahan (Bachelor of Science, conservation and environmental planning), Jennifer Rothmeyer (Master of Science, Montessori education), Sarah Slinger (Bachelor of Science, biology) and Robert Vander Aarde (Bachelor of Science, computer science and information systems).
Northfield students graduate from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Most Popular
Articles
- World's largest steam locomotive arrives July 17 in Northfield
- Lightning strike causes substantial damage to home southeast of Randolph
- Restored Union Pacific steam locomotive to stop at Northfield Depot
- Damage to Chapati, Tavern of Nfld. estimated at $50,000 to $75,000
- Berkvam steps down as Northfield boys basketball coach
- Patricia Hanzlik
- Northfield fishing team wraps up regular season
- More than 400 sexual assaults reported on MN campuses; less than half investigated
- Lila Esse
- Bridgewater Twp. sues, alleging wetlands destroyed in flood mitigation project
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.