The following Northfield students graduated from the College of St. Scholastica following the spring 2019 semester: Alexa Anderson (bachelor of science, nursing), Dan Watts (doctor of nursing practice) and Kaitlyn Bicek (doctor of physical therapy).
Northfield students graduate from St. Scholastica
Most Popular
Articles
- Chapati Indian Restaurant, Tavern of Nfld. temporarily closed after fire
- Giovanna Ruth Fjelstad
- Five Rice County businesses awarded state grant dollars for training program
- Council vote opens the door for new townhome complex
- Burset, NSA's director of player development and coaching, hired as Northfield girls soccer coach
- Plans underway for 79-unit apartment complex in downtown Northfield
- Roxanne Rene Morrison
- With 20 years of coaching experience in Northfield, Eddy takes over Raider girls basketball
- Northfield American Legion elects first female commander
- In her own words: Maggie Lee was Northfield's storyteller
-
Jul 7
-
Jul 7
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 8
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.