Registration is open for the 2019 Jesse James Bike Tour, scheduled for Sept. 7, hosted by the Rotary Club of Northfield during the Defeat of Jesse James Days.
A press release states riders will choose between five different conventional routes as well as a new gravel route. All routes journey through southeastern Minnesota and are of varying lengths (100, 60, 45, 30 and 10 miles) and start times. This year also features a 10-mile route that will be more family friendly and use the East Cannon River Trail. The release states all routes allow for scenic rides through Northfield, Faribault, Kenyon and Wanamingo, capturing breathtaking views of the rolling hills of the Sogn Valley and Big Woods State Park. The event will take place rain or shine.
All ages are encouraged to participate; participants under the age of 18 ride free with an accompanying paid adult. Aid stations and refreshments will be provided on all routes as well as a complimentary meal, fruits, treats and water.
Commemorative bike jerseys will be available for purchase, and riders of the 100- or 60-mile route will earn a Century or Metric-century badge to celebrate their accomplishment.
Register at jessejamesbiketour.org/register or download an online form and register by mail. Same-day registration will also take place the morning of the event at Northfield Middle School (2200 Division St. S.). Proceeds will support the Mill Towns Trail and other local and international Rotary projects.
“This event truly captures the spirit of Northfield,” said Barry Carlson, Rotary president. “It's a communal event that encourages healthy outdoor activity, and it raises funds for bike trail development and climate change initiatives. It’s a win, win, win.”