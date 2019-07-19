Christy Jesme (formerly Anderson) of Fargo, a graduate of Northfield High School, graduated in May 2019 from North Dakota State University with a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences.
Northfield High School alum graduates from North Dakota State University
