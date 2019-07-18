Stephen Spaulding of Northfield, a pre-med student, was named to the spring 2019 dean's list at the Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing, Loyola University Chicago. Students on the list earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Northfield student makes dean's list at Loyola University
