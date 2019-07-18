The College of St. Scholastica has announced its list of conferred graduates for Spring 2019.
That includes Alexa Anderson of Northfield. Anderson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
American Express cards are not accepted.
Free access for current print subscribers
For phone verification, use the 7-digit number, NOT including area code.
Best value! Choose this option to have your credit card (American Express cards not accepted) charged automatically every month.
Choose from three one-time payment options: Annual digital subscription, 4-week digital subscription or 1-day digital pass. American Express cards are not accepted.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Northfield One-day digital pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Northfield 4-week digital subscription
|$8.25
|for 30 days
|Northfield Annual digital subscription
|$79.00
|for 365 days
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds light and variable..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 18, 2019 @ 12:58 pm
Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.