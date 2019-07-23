Community Alert

Teddy Roosevelt

The Northfield Historical Society hosts Teddy Roosevelt in Camp Aug. 7 at Central Park. Bring the kids for stories at 10 a.m. and a camp tour at 3 p.m. Kids can bring a sack lunch and join Teddy at noon for an unforgettable lunchtime experience.

After lunch, talks will center on the National Parks and National Wildlife Refuges. The day will wrap up at 7 p.m. with an all-ages talk on the importance of watersheds and the impact of Thropic Cascade in Yellowstone National Park. Bring a lawn chair and spend the day. All of the talks are free. For more information, visit www.northfieldhistory.org. (Photo courtesy of Northfield Historical Society)

