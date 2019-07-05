The Northfield Arts Guild is hosting auditions for the first play of its 60th anniversary theater season: "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," adapted by Simon Stephens from the novel by Mark Haddon. Auditions will be from 7–9 p.m. July 16 and 18 at Northfield Arts Guild, 304 Division Street S. For more information, visit northfieldartsguild.org/theater/auditions.
"The Curious Incident" is an ensemble-driven show entered on 15-year-old Christopher Boon, a brilliant young man who goes on an exhilarating journey to solve the murder of his neighbor’s dog. Although movement will be an important part of this show, no prior dance experience is necessary. For auditions, actors will be required to prepare a memorized, one-minute monologue and their best knock-knock joke. Rehearsals begin Sept. 9, and performances are Oct. 18–20 and 24–27.