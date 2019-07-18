Northfield-based ceramic artist Kelly Connole was one of two to receive the $25,000 McKnight Fellowship from the Northern Clay Center. Fellowships support midcareer artists in Minnesota, providing funds for purchasing materials and equipment, collaborating with other artists, and/or pursuing education, exhibition and travel opportunities.
Connole investigates memories, raw instinct and elements of the natural world to create work that celebrates the tactile temperament of clay and connection to other beings.